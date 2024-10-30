Stellantis Reinforces Commitment to Malaysia with New Regional Parts Hub, to be Operational in 2025

STELLANTIS, the world’s fourth-largest automaker, has announced the launch of a new Regional Parts Hub in Malaysia as part of its strategic plan to enhance its footprint in the India & Asia Pacific region. This new hub is set to strengthen Stellantis’ supply chain, supporting over 20 countries, including Malaysia, and will begin operations by the first quarter of 2025.

Daniel Gonzalez, Stellantis ASEAN’s Chief Operating Officer, emphasized the hub’s role in solidifying Malaysia as a key player in the regional automotive sector. “This investment underpins Stellantis’ long-term commitment to strengthening our footprint and growth in the region,” Gonzalez stated, highlighting Stellantis’ aim to improve customer service and operational efficiency for the India & Asia Pacific region.

Located in a Free Trade Zone in Malaysia, the new hub will house parts and components for all Stellantis brands, including Peugeot, Citroën, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, RAM, and Leapmotor. This strategic location aims to enhance aftersales service by improving parts availability and reducing lead times, as noted by Olivier Torchet, Stellantis’ Head of Parts & Services for India & Asia Pacific.

Since 2021, Stellantis has been progressing its “Built in ASEAN for ASEAN” initiative, which began with the acquisition of the Gurun plant in Kedah. This plant has been developed as a regional manufacturing hub for both local and export markets. Additionally, Stellantis Malaysia was established in March 2024 to manage marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales for Stellantis brands in Malaysia.