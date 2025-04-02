The final curtain for BMW’s 8 Series

AS the BMW 8 Series approaches its swan song, ALPINA is sending it off in style with the ultimate iteration of the Gran Coupe: the ALPINA B8 GT Hommage. This exclusive model showcases the pinnacle of ALPINA engineering, blending luxury and performance into a truly limited offering of only 99 units. Among these, 20 will feature a rare two-tone Black Sapphire paint combined with Blue or Green II accents, making them even more coveted.

Under the hood, the B8 GT borrows the formidable 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 from the B5 GT, delivering an identical 625hp and 850Nm of torque. Enhanced by ALPINA’s meticulous tuning, the car rockets from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds and reaches 200km/h in 10.5 seconds. For those lucky enough to test its limits, the B8 GT achieves a blistering top speed of 330km/h on the Autobahn.

To distinguish the B8 GT from its predecessor, ALPINA has incorporated a range of carbon fibre elements, including reimagined air ducts, a bespoke rear diffuser, and updated side dive planes. Additional exterior touches include “B8 GT” lettering on the B-pillars and Burkard Bovensiepen’s signature on the door sills, paying homage to the founder of ALPINA. Completing the look are stunning 21-inch ALPINA Classic wheels, available in traditional Blue and Green II or a range of special hues such as Arctic Race Blue and Verdant Green Pearl.

The interior is equally opulent, with leather covering nearly every surface, from the seats to the floor mats and even the cargo mat. ALPINA adds an Alcantara headliner, aluminium shift paddles, and an upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission capable of handling the engine’s immense power. For an even more luxurious touch, the optional LAVALINA leather upholstery, priced at €19,200, elevates the cabin to new heights.

With a starting price of €225,000 (approximately RM1,116,000) in Germany, the ALPINA B8 GT does not come cheap. However, those opting for a fully loaded model can expect to spend over €271,000 (RM 1,345,760). Exclusive features like the two-tone paint (€11,150/RM55,296) and natural leather upholstery add to the allure of this rare machine.

As the curtain closes on the BMW 8 Series, the ALPINA B8 GT stands as a fitting tribute to the legacy of performance and luxury that the series has embodied for years. With its stunning design, cutting-edge engineering, and limited availability, the B8 GT is not just a car—it’s a piece of automotive history.