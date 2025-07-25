HONDA is preparing to reintroduce the Prelude nameplate with a compelling blend of performance engineering and hybrid efficiency, setting it apart from the rest of the Civic-based range. The revived model will stand out by featuring the same dual-axis front suspension setup found in the acclaimed Civic Type R, combined with that model’s wider front track and high-performance Brembo brakes. However, instead of being driven by a turbocharged engine, the new Prelude will employ the powertrain from the Civic Hybrid.

This unique pairing of the Civic Hybrid’s electrified power system with the precision handling of the Type R chassis is expected to create a car without direct rivals in the market. While some manufacturers have explored the idea of combining hybrid technology with performance applications, it remains an unconventional strategy across the industry.

Honda appears to be positioning the new Prelude as a grand tourer rather than a full-blown sports coupe. This direction preserves certain elements from previous generations, including its two-door, front-wheel-drive configuration. However, enthusiasts hoping for the return of a manual transmission will be disappointed. Unlike the CR-Z hybrid, which proudly offered a six-speed manual gearbox, the latest iteration of the Prelude will forgo that option entirely.