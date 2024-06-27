BENTLEY has unveiled the facelifted Continental GT and GTC Speed, now featuring a potent hybrid V-8 powertrain. Here’s an overview of the key updates and features:
Powertrain and Performance
Hybrid V-8 Powertrain: The new setup combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V-8 with an electric motor and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Total Output: The hybrid system produces a combined 779hp and 1,000Nm of torque, making it the most powerful Bentley yet.
Top Speed: The Continental GT Speed can reach a top speed of 335km/h, maintaining the performance legacy of its predecessor.
Battery and Electric Motor:
Battery: A 25.9-kilowatt-hour battery pack powers the electric motor.
Motor Output: The motor alone generates 187.4 hp and 450Nm of torque.
Electric Range: Capable of driving up to 80km on the European WLTP test cycle, the motor can independently drive the car up to 140km/h.
V-8 Engine Updates: New single-scroll turbochargers and a higher-pressure fuel injection system help the engine produce 592hp and 800Nm of torque.
Design and Interior
Exterior Changes:
Front Design: New single headlamps inspired by the Bacalar and Batur models, marking a shift from the twin headlamp design used since 2003.
Rear Design: Updated, intricately detailed taillights.
Interior: Maintains the luxurious feel Bentley is known for, with high-end materials and craftsmanship.
The 20-way adjustable seats in the Continental GT have long set industry standards in comfort and refinement. New interior features include the optional Wellness seating with Postural Adjust and Auto Climate to the front seats, minimising fatigue and providing a level of relaxation that is truly unique.
The new Dark Chrome Specification provides a more contemporary aesthetic and gives a more understated character to the cabin. This applies to door handles, switches, speak grilles and many other areas around the cabin. Bentley’s bespoke division – Mulliner – will also be offering a collection of unique features enabling further personalisation to the latest model.
A choice of three audio systems is offered in the Continental GT. The standard system features 10 speakers and 650 Watts, while a Bang & Olufsen 1,500 W, 16-speaker system with illuminated speaker grilles is aimed at lifestyle-oriented customers. A Naim 2,200 W, 18-speaker system with Active Bass Transducers built into the front seats and eight sound modes is offered for the true audiophile. Laminated acoustic glass is retained for the windscreen and side windows, resulting in a nine-decibel reduction in exterior noise versus non-acoustic glazing.
The new Continental GT continues to feature the innovative Bentley Rotating Display – the three-sided display featuring a 12.3” high-definition display, three elegant analogue dials, and an unbroken side of handcrafted veneer. The three sides are selectable at the touch of a button.
Hardware and Handling
Dampers and Air Springs: New twin-valve dampers allow for individual adjustments of compression and rebound, paired with two-chamber air springs.
Weight Distribution: For the first time, the Continental GT features a rear-biased weight distribution (49:51 front-rear split), aided by the rear-mounted battery.
Additional Features: Rear-wheel steering and active anti-roll bars enhance handling and comfort.
Convertible Version
Continental GTC Speed: Top Speed: Limited to 284km/h.
Acceleration: 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds, just a tenth slower than the coupe.
Production and Availability
Timeline: Production and deliveries of both the GT and GTC Speed will begin in the third quarter of this year at Bentley’s Crewe factory.
The new hybrid system promises to continue the Speed’s tradition of outstanding performance while introducing more efficiency and modern technology to Bentley’s iconic grand tourer.