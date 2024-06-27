BENTLEY has unveiled the facelifted Continental GT and GTC Speed, now featuring a potent hybrid V-8 powertrain. Here’s an overview of the key updates and features:

Powertrain and Performance

Hybrid V-8 Powertrain: The new setup combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V-8 with an electric motor and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Total Output: The hybrid system produces a combined 779hp and 1,000Nm of torque, making it the most powerful Bentley yet.

Top Speed: The Continental GT Speed can reach a top speed of 335km/h, maintaining the performance legacy of its predecessor.

Battery and Electric Motor:

Battery: A 25.9-kilowatt-hour battery pack powers the electric motor.

Motor Output: The motor alone generates 187.4 hp and 450Nm of torque.

Electric Range: Capable of driving up to 80km on the European WLTP test cycle, the motor can independently drive the car up to 140km/h.

V-8 Engine Updates: New single-scroll turbochargers and a higher-pressure fuel injection system help the engine produce 592hp and 800Nm of torque.

Design and Interior

Exterior Changes:

Front Design: New single headlamps inspired by the Bacalar and Batur models, marking a shift from the twin headlamp design used since 2003.

Rear Design: Updated, intricately detailed taillights.

Interior: Maintains the luxurious feel Bentley is known for, with high-end materials and craftsmanship.

The 20-way adjustable seats in the Continental GT have long set industry standards in comfort and refinement. New interior features include the optional Wellness seating with Postural Adjust and Auto Climate to the front seats, minimising fatigue and providing a level of relaxation that is truly unique.

The new Dark Chrome Specification provides a more contemporary aesthetic and gives a more understated character to the cabin. This applies to door handles, switches, speak grilles and many other areas around the cabin. Bentley’s bespoke division – Mulliner – will also be offering a collection of unique features enabling further personalisation to the latest model.