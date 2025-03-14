TOYOTA is advancing its hybrid technology for performance vehicles under its Gazoo Racing (GR) sub-brand, aiming to meet stringent global emissions regulations while maintaining high performance. According to reports, the next generation of GR sports cars will feature a hybrid powertrain derived from a new engine currently undergoing testing.

At the core of this development is the newly designed 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, codenamed G20E. This power unit, which was first showcased in the mid-engined GR Yaris M Concept, is engineered to support both plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid configurations. Toyota has optimised the G20E with a shorter piston stroke, making it more compact and lightweight than existing engines. While official specifications have yet to be disclosed, sources indicate that the road-going version is expected to deliver over 400hp and 500Nm of torque, while motorsport applications could see outputs exceeding 600hp.