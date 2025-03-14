TOYOTA is advancing its hybrid technology for performance vehicles under its Gazoo Racing (GR) sub-brand, aiming to meet stringent global emissions regulations while maintaining high performance. According to reports, the next generation of GR sports cars will feature a hybrid powertrain derived from a new engine currently undergoing testing.
At the core of this development is the newly designed 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, codenamed G20E. This power unit, which was first showcased in the mid-engined GR Yaris M Concept, is engineered to support both plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid configurations. Toyota has optimised the G20E with a shorter piston stroke, making it more compact and lightweight than existing engines. While official specifications have yet to be disclosed, sources indicate that the road-going version is expected to deliver over 400hp and 500Nm of torque, while motorsport applications could see outputs exceeding 600hp.
Hybridisation with Minimal Weight Penalty
The compact size and reduced weight of the G20E engine make it well-suited for hybridization without significantly affecting overall vehicle mass. Hiroyuki Yamada, a GR engineer involved in the project, confirmed that the engine is designed with hybrid integration in mind. He emphasized that the hybrid system will play a crucial role in both motorsport and production models to ensure compliance with future emissions regulations. Toyota’s long-term objective is to develop more fuel-efficient engines for high-performance GR vehicles.
The idea of introducing hybrid powertrains to GR models has been in Toyota’s plans for some time. In 2023, Toyota’s Chief Technology Officer, Hiroki Nakajima, stated that hybrid systems offer an ideal balance between performance and environmental sustainability, making them suitable not just for regular passenger cars but also for sports cars.