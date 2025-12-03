Trump condemns attacks on Tesla dealerships

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has condemned acts of violence against Tesla dealerships, declaring that such incidents will be treated as domestic terrorism and warning that offenders will face severe consequences. Speaking at the White House on Tuesday alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Trump expressed his firm support for the automaker and its billionaire chief.

“They’re harming a great American company,” Trump said, addressing the recent wave of protests targeting Tesla locations. “Let me tell you, you do it to Tesla, and you do it to any company, we’re going to catch you, and ... you’re going to go through hell.” Musk, donning a black “Make America Great Again” baseball cap, stood beside the president as a fleet of Tesla vehicles lined the driveway between the White House and the South Lawn.

The strong remarks follow a series of demonstrations against Musk and Tesla, which have intensified in recent weeks. Activists have staged protests labeled as “Tesla Takedown” to oppose Musk’s role in federal workforce reductions and the cancellation of contracts supporting humanitarian programs worldwide. Musk, now heading the Trump administration’s newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has faced criticism for overseeing these cost-cutting measures.

White House spokesperson Harrison Fields described the recent attacks on Tesla as “ongoing and heinous acts of violence” perpetrated by “radical Leftist activists,” characterising them as “nothing short of domestic terror.”

Protests have escalated across the country, with approximately 350 demonstrators gathering outside a Tesla dealership in Portland, Oregon, last week. Earlier in March, nine people were arrested during a disruptive demonstration at a Tesla showroom in New York City. Reports of vandalism at Tesla showrooms and on vehicles have also surfaced, prompting investigations.

A group organizing the Tesla Takedown protests denied any involvement in violent actions, releasing a statement on the social media platform Bluesky insisting that its demonstrations remained peaceful. “Peaceful protest on public property is not domestic terrorism. They are trying to intimidate us. We will not let them succeed,” the group stated, calling for more people to join their cause.

Legal experts have suggested that while Trump could direct the Justice Department to prosecute Tesla dealership vandals under terrorism statutes, such charges may not hold up in court. The federal definition of terrorism requires violent acts intended to intimidate or coerce a government or civilian population for political or social objectives. Protesters accused of property damage could argue that vandalising a car dealership does not meet this threshold.

Trump Selects Tesla Model S in Show of Support

In a symbolic gesture of confidence in Tesla, Trump announced his decision to purchase a Tesla Model S, selecting the high-performance electric sedan for use by his White House staff. “I’m not allowed to drive anymore, but I’ll keep it here for my staff,” Trump said while seated in the driver’s seat of a gleaming red Model S. He added that he did not request a discount from Musk.

The move comes just months after Trump rolled back an executive order signed by his predecessor, Joe Biden, which had set a goal for electric vehicles to make up half of all new car sales in the U.S. by 2030. The policy shift led to speculation about the administration’s stance on the EV industry, but Tesla’s continued prominence in the market appears to have secured Trump’s backing.

Tesla shares rebounded nearly 4% on Tuesday following the White House event, recovering some of the losses from Monday when the stock suffered its largest one-day drop in four-and-a-half years. Tesla’s market capitalization has more than halved since reaching an all-time high of $1.5 trillion in December, largely due to declining sales, shrinking profits, and backlash against Musk’s growing political involvement. Investors have raised concerns that Musk’s engagement in Washington politics could be distracting him from Tesla’s core business operations.

Musk Commits to Doubling Tesla Production

Addressing concerns over Tesla’s financial outlook, Musk made a bold commitment to ramp up production in the U.S. over the next two years. “As a function of the great policies of President Trump and his administration and an act of faith in America, Tesla is going to double vehicle output in the United States within the next two years,” he declared at the White House.

The announcement comes after Musk admitted in January that Tesla was working to boost production following its first-ever decline in annual deliveries in 2024. However, he refrained from reaffirming an earlier projection of 20%-30% sales growth this year.

Despite his increasing presence in Washington, Musk reassured reporters that he remains committed to leading Tesla. “I will stay in Washington as long as I am useful,” he said. “But I will remain Tesla’s CEO.”