Updated BMW M3 Competition and M3 Touring unveiled

BMW has unveiled the updated M3 Competition, featuring a slight power increase, refined visual enhancements, and a series of interior upgrades. Maintaining the familiar 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, the new BMW M3 and BMW M3 Touring now benefit from a 20bhp boost due to optimised digital engine control. This brings the total output to 523bhp, while peak torque remains steady at 650Nm. BMW claims this power enhancement results in a more intense and sustained power delivery, enhancing the overall performance experience.

The power boost translates to a 0.4-second reduction in the M3 Competition saloon’s 0-100km/h acceleration time, now clocking in at 3.5 seconds. The M3 Touring follows closely, just one-tenth slower. The four-door M3 Competition can achieve 0-200km/h in 11.8 seconds, which is half a second faster than its predecessor. The top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h, but this can be increased to 290km/h (280km/h for the Touring) with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Visually, the M3 has been upgraded with new LED headlights featuring arrow-shaped daytime running lights, similar to those on the recently introduced M4 Competition. The adaptive LED headlights with matrix technology include blue inlays, adding a distinctive touch.

The M3 Competition now comes with forged alloy wheels in axle-specific sizes (19-inch front and 20-inch rear). The standard Jetblack design can be swapped for a set of M light-alloy wheels in silver, a new option for customers. Additionally, the M3 badge on the boot lid now features a silver-colored surround.

Inside, the M3 adopts BMW’s latest Operating System 8.5 for its infotainment system, aligning with updates seen in the standard 3 Series. The new interior includes a redesigned three-spoke M steering wheel with multifunction buttons and a red 12 o’clock marker. An Alcantara-trimmed version of this wheel is available for the first time.

For those seeking further customisation, BMW offers an M Carbon exterior package. This package includes new inlays for the front air intakes, a revised diffuser, a boot lid spoiler, and carbon fibre mirror caps. The M Race Track package, designed for performance enthusiasts, features ceramic brakes and carbon bucket seats, reducing the car’s weight by 25kg compared to the base model.

The updates to the BMW M3 Competition enhance its performance, style, and technology, ensuring it remains a standout choice in the high-performance sedan segment.