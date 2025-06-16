Volkswagen celebrates 50 years of Polo with special ‘Edition 50’ model

MARKING five decades of one of its most iconic nameplates, Volkswagen has introduced a special commemorative model—the Polo Edition 50. Designed to celebrate the enduring legacy of the Polo, the new edition arrives with a host of exclusive features and a significantly upgraded standard equipment list.

Based on the existing Polo ‘Style’ trim level, the Edition 50 enhances both the vehicle’s exterior and interior, paying tribute to the model’s heritage with subtle yet distinctive touches. On the outside, the special edition is fitted as standard with 16-inch ‘Coventry’ alloy wheels, with an optional upgrade to 17-inch ‘Torosa’ alloys. Dark-tinted rear windows add a sportier look, while a bespoke 3D badge marked ‘50’ on the B-pillar signals the car’s commemorative status.

Inside the cabin, the unique Edition 50 elements continue. The door sill panels feature illuminated lettering, while a ‘50’ emblem is integrated into the lower steering wheel trim and also appears on the high-gloss black dashboard fascia in front of the passenger seat. These subtle design cues are complemented by an array of comfort and technology features, fitted as standard to distinguish the anniversary model from its mainstream counterparts.

Among the standard enhancements are pedals with a chrome finish, a black headliner, ambient interior lighting, and a comprehensive chrome package that includes chrome accents on electric mirror controls, switches, and air vents. Heated sports front seats, a multifunction leather steering wheel, and a rear-view camera are also part of the package, along with advanced driver assistance systems.

The Polo Edition 50 includes Volkswagen’s Park & Comfort assist system as standard. This suite comprises features such as a proactive occupant protection system (linked with Front Assist), the Side Assist lane-change warning system, Park Assist with Park Distance Control, and Rear Traffic Alert. In-car entertainment and connectivity are delivered through the Discover Media infotainment system, complete with streaming and internet functionality. Additionally, a driving profile selection system allows drivers to personalise the driving experience.

For those seeking further refinement, an optional Plus package is available. This adds a panoramic tilting and sliding sunroof, two-zone automatic climate control with an enhanced air filtration system, and Volkswagen’s Keyless Access keyless entry and start system with SAFELOCK.

The Polo Edition 50 is offered in three different drivetrain configurations. The entry-level variant is equipped with a 95PS engine paired with a manual gearbox, starting from €28,200 in the German market. Two additional versions are available with power outputs of 95PS and 116PS, both offered exclusively with a seven-speed direct shift gearbox (DSG) for seamless automatic shifting.

With the Polo Edition 50, Volkswagen not only celebrates the model’s rich legacy but also reaffirms its place in the modern small car segment. Combining nostalgic elements with contemporary design and advanced technology, this special edition serves as a fitting tribute to 50 years of Polo success.