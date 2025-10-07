Volkswagen is set to introduce Xpeng’s advanced autonomous driving system, known as XNGP, into its next generation of electric vehicles in China starting in 2026. The first model to receive this technology will be a mid-size SUV jointly developed with Xpeng, marking a significant milestone in Volkswagen’s evolving strategy for the Chinese market.

The system, designed by Xpeng and already proven in the company’s own models, will serve as the foundation of Volkswagen’s new approach to localised innovation in the world’s largest EV market.

The German automaker’s collaboration with Xpeng dates back to July 2023, when Volkswagen invested €700 million in the Guangzhou-based EV manufacturer, securing a 4.99% equity stake. The two companies later confirmed that they were co-developing a pair of mid-size electric SUVs, which are both set for release in 2026.

According to CarNewsChina, beyond joint model development, the partnership also includes the creation of a new China Electronic Architecture (CEA) platform, which will become the core electrical and software foundation for Volkswagen’s upcoming EVs built for the Chinese market.

Originally planned exclusively for the two joint SUV models, the CEA architecture has now been designated as the standard system for all future Volkswagen EVs in China. Ralf Brandstätter, Volkswagen AG’s board member for China, previously noted that the new platform would make the company’s EVs more efficient, flexible, and compatible with rapid technological changes in the market.