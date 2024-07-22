$!Xiaomi’s entry into the EV market

XIAOMI CORPORATION, widely known for its smartphones and home appliances, made a surprising move into the electric vehicle (EV) market this year. This strategic pivot was largely triggered by sanctions imposed on the company by the Trump administration in early 2021. During an annual event in Beijing, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed that these sanctions were the catalyst for the company’s decision to diversify into the automotive industry.

The Sanctions and the Immediate Response

In the final days of the Trump administration, Xiaomi was placed on a U.S. sanction list, a decision that shocked the company. Lei recounted receiving a phone call from a friend about the sanctions, describing the news as “a bolt from the blue.” This unexpected development led to an emergency board meeting where the company quickly decided to embark on the complex journey of developing an electric car.

“If it weren’t for the huge impact of the unexpected U.S. sanctions, we would not have rashly entered the complex automotive industry,” Lei explained. This pivotal moment pushed Xiaomi to explore new avenues, resulting in its foray into the competitive EV market.

Development and Launch of the SU7 EV

Xiaomi’s response to the sanctions was the launch of the SU7, a sporty EV resembling a Porsche, with a starting price below $30,000. The company’s initial reluctance turned into a determined effort to establish a foothold in the automotive sector. Lei noted that the sanctions, which posed a threat to Xiaomi’s smartphone business, ultimately drove the company’s diversification strategy.

Despite the sanctions being reversed in May 2021 after a successful court challenge, Xiaomi had already committed to the development of the SU7. Lei disclosed that Xiaomi had declined venture capital funding, which would have valued the EV operation at $10 billion, choosing instead to pursue its own path.