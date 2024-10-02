  1. Motoring

BMW unveils Pure Impulse Z4 roadster

BMW will introduce the Pure Impulse edition of the BMW Z4 M40i roadster for the 2024 model year, promising unadulterated open-top driving pleasure.

A significant addition to the range-topping model is the availability of a six-speed manual gearbox, marking a thrilling shift towards a more engaging driving experience.

This edition brings forth returned chassis technology, distinctive design elements, and a unique set of features, emphasizing the Z4’s commitment to delivering an exhilarating driving encounter.

The BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition boasts muscular roadster proportions, M-specific design features, and a classic soft-top roof.

With a free-revving six-cylinder in-line engine equipped with M TwinPower Turbo technology, the roadster remains a true embodiment of driving pleasure.

Now, with the inclusion of a manual gearbox, it promises an even more engaging connection between the driver and the car.

Inside, the Pure Impulse edition boasts M-specific design features, including an M gearshift lever with a model-specific sleeve.

The Vernasca leather trim in Cognac with black M piping exudes a blend of elegance and sporting flair.

Interior trim strips in Black high-gloss complete the exclusive appointments, creating a cockpit designed for the ultimate driving experience.

The six-speed manual gearbox, combined with the powerful 3.0-liter straight-six engine, propels the BMW Z4 M40i to 100kp/h in just 4.6 seconds.

This unique offering positions the Pure Impulse edition as a highly exclusive and performance-oriented model within the BMW lineup.

The BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition is set to launch with a production phase-in in March 2024 and will continue to be manufactured at the BMW Group’s partner facility, Magna Steyr Fahrzeugtechnik, in Graz, Austria.

The Z4 lineup, including the Pure Impulse edition, incorporates cutting-edge technology, including the BMW iDrive display, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, and a range of driver assistance systems.

Front collision warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Speed ​​Limit Info are standard, with additional features like Cruise Control with Stop&Go, Lane Change Warning, and Parking Assistant available as options.

