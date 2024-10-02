BMW unveils Pure Impulse Z4 roadster

BMW will introduce the Pure Impulse edition of the BMW Z4 M40i roadster for the 2024 model year, promising unadulterated open-top driving pleasure.

A significant addition to the range-topping model is the availability of a six-speed manual gearbox, marking a thrilling shift towards a more engaging driving experience.

This edition brings forth returned chassis technology, distinctive design elements, and a unique set of features, emphasizing the Z4’s commitment to delivering an exhilarating driving encounter.

The BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse edition boasts muscular roadster proportions, M-specific design features, and a classic soft-top roof.

With a free-revving six-cylinder in-line engine equipped with M TwinPower Turbo technology, the roadster remains a true embodiment of driving pleasure.

Now, with the inclusion of a manual gearbox, it promises an even more engaging connection between the driver and the car.

Inside, the Pure Impulse edition boasts M-specific design features, including an M gearshift lever with a model-specific sleeve.