Chery Malaysia Introduces New Aurora Green Colour For Tiggo 8 Pro

CHERY MALAYSIA has introduced a vibrant new colour for the upcoming Hari Raya celebrations.

Chery’s Tiggo 8 Pro will now be available in Aurora Green, a unique yet pleasant soft green colour that seems to be quite popular among car makers these days.

The Aurora Green will only be available for the Tiggo 8 Pro for the moment, which is befitting since it is the flagship SUV.

The Tiggo 8 Pro first made its debut in the Malaysian market back in July of 2023, and has endeared itself to Malaysians, which is no surprise since it offers impressive value for money.

The combination of a spacious interior, advanced features and safety tech as well as a powerful 2.0-litre, turbocharged engine makes it difficult to ignore.

The engine offers 256hp and 390Nm of torque with power sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The interior is comfortable with some of the best seats in its category. Features include wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, a 540-degree Panoramic Camera, a gargantuan 24.6-inch dual-screen display, and a Sony audio system.

It also offers an array of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Detection, among others of course.

But what is truly impressive however is the refinement levels that it offers. It achieves this by using soundproof Acoustic Glass that keeps the interior silent and isolated from the hustle and bustle of the world outside.

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is undeniably one of the finest SUV’s in its segment today, and the new Aurora Green further adds a touch of class to an already good-looking SUV. However, you have to be quick if you like the colour as it is available to just 120 units, lending it a touch of exclusivity.

Priced from RM159,800, the Tiggo 8 Pro comes with a comprehensive warranty package that includes 7-years of coverage or up to 150,000km, along with a complimentary 5-years of labour service.

Customers also have the option to enhance their coverage by topping up an additional sum of RM 2,000 for the Extended Warranty Package, which provides a 10-year warranty or 1,000,000KM for their vehicle’s engine.

Additionally, Chery Malaysia is currently offering the Extra Peace of Mind Package, which includes a 10-year extended vehicle engine warranty or 1,000,000KM and 7-years of service maintenance, all for just RM 11,600.

So is the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro the best SUV in its segment? Is it a better buy than a Proton X90? Read our full review of the Tiggo 8 Pro here, and check out the comparison video below: