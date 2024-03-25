$!GWM Malaysia Unveils Strategic Pricing and Exclusive Offers for the Ora Good Cat

GWM MALAYSIA has introduced a new strategic pricing approach for the GWM Ora Good Cat electric hatchback, setting a starting price of RM113,800 for the 2024 models. Dubbed the “New A-meow-zing Price,” this initiative aims to make the Ora Good Cat one of the best-value electric vehicles (EVs) within the RM120,000 price range. Mike Cui An Qi, Managing Director of GWM Malaysia, expressed confidence in the Ora Good Cat’s affordability, elegance, cutting-edge technology, and superior performance with this strategic pricing.

The Ora Good Cat now offers seven colour options, with variants starting from RM113,800 for the 400 Pro and RM143,800 for the 500 Ultra. Buyers will benefit from a comprehensive warranty package covering a 5-year/150,000 KM full-vehicle warranty, an 8-year/180,000km power battery warranty, and an 8-year/180,000km electric motor and electric motor control unit warranty.

In addition to the new pricing structure, GWM Malaysia is showing appreciation to existing Ora Good Cat owners by offering exclusive benefits. Current owners will receive an additional 2 years of vehicle warranty up to 150,000km, along with an extra 5 years or 75,000km of free maintenance (parts and labour included) based on the last completed service interval. This gesture underscores GWM Malaysia’s commitment to customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Furthermore, in line with the festive season, GWM Malaysia is offering a special Raya deal. Customers purchasing any new GWM Ora Good Cat will receive a complimentary Home Wall Box Charger and 3 Pin Portable Charger. This promotion is valid for new registrations until April 30, enhancing the appeal of the Ora Good Cat as a practical and desirable electric vehicle option for consumers in Malaysia.