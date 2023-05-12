The CX-3 1.5L Plus and 2.0L Plus variants showcase improvements, including LED headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Autofold Outer Rearview Mirrors, and Rear Parking Sensors to enhance driver awareness. The 2.0L High variant boasts new design alloy wheels for a refreshed exterior look.

In terms of safety, the CX-3 1.5L Plus and 2.0L Plus variants now come equipped with four additional SRS Airbags, bringing the total to 6 airbags. These models also incorporate i-Activsense safety features, including High Beam Control (HBC), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), and Smart City Brake Support (SCBS). Previously introduced in the 2022 Mazda CX-3 2.0L High variant, these safety features contribute to an enhanced safety profile for drivers and passengers alike.

Additionally, the color palette for the Mazda CX-3 includes a newly added Aero Gray, expanding the total color options to seven. The models are available in Snowflake White Pearl, Jet Black, Machine Gray, Polymetal Gray, Soul Red Crystal, and Platinum Quartz (exclusive to the 2.0L High variant).

The New Mazda CX-3 is sourced from Thailand and is priced starting from RM 115,720.00. Bookings for the upgraded models are officially open, and the vehicles come with a 5-year Manufacturer’s Warranty and 5-year Free Maintenance (except BT-50) according to the manufacturer’s standards, inclusive of labor, parts, and lubricants. Both the Manufacturer Warranty and Free Maintenance have a coverage period of five years or 100,000km, whichever comes first.

MAZDA CX-3 1.5L PLUS

Price: RM 115,720.00

MAZDA CX-3 2.0L PLUS

Price: RM 126,159.00

MAZDA CX-3 2.0L HIGH

Price: RM 139,159.00