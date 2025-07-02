Inclusive matriculation policy key to progress

IT is commendable that Malaysia has taken a major step towards educational equality by awarding scholarships and guaranteeing matriculation placement to all students – regardless of race or background – who achieve grades of A, A+ or A- in 10 subjects in the SPM examination.

This significant move towards levelling the playing field for all students comes at a crucial time in Malaysia’s effort to reverse the brain drain as many of our brightest minds continue to pursue opportunities at foreign universities.

We must value every high-achieving student and provide them with equal opportunities to pursue quality education at home. This initiative will pave the way for further improvements to the system. The SPM examination should focus solely on core academic subjects while elective subjects – such as religious studies, fine arts and sports – should be assessed separately.

The total number of subjects tested in the SPM exam should be reduced to eight, focusing on academic strengths while also incorporating an educational profile that reflects all other coursework the student has completed.

In support of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s commitment to inspire public confidence in the education system, this inclusive, merit-based reform will benefit all students who qualify by recognising their academic achievements. Such policies will not only reward academic excellence but also promote social equity.

Education is the single most powerful tool for building a more educated, inclusive and progressive nation. Last year, a total of 14,179 students scored straight A’s in the SPM examination – the highest number in 11 years and an increase of 11,713 compared to 2023.

Knowing that a matriculation place is guaranteed for every student who scores straight A’s in SPM will motivate more students to reach that attainable goal.

In this regard, hopefully Malaysia can now stem the outflow of our top talents to other countries.

We need professionals across all fields, especially in healthcare, including surgeons, cardiologists, nephrologists and neurologists. Allowing our gifted graduates to choose their fields of study will also enable us to fill many of these critical medical positions with homegrown talent.

This transformative action of broadening the availability of matriculation spots for all qualifying students will enrich the nation educationally, culturally and economically.

C. Sathasivam Sitheravellu

Seremban