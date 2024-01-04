$!WTCA and GAC Motor Partner for CKD Vehicle Assembly Projects in Malaysia

WTC AUTOMOTIF (M) SDN BHD (WTCA), a subsidiary of Warisan TC Holdings Bhd, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GAC Motor International Co., Ltd. (GAC Motor International) to explore the feasibility of two new completely knocked-down (CKD) vehicle assembly projects in Malaysia. This collaboration aims to study the CKD production of the GAC EMKOO and GAC GS3 EMZOOM vehicles for the Malaysian and Vietnamese markets, respectively.
The MOU signifies an important step in evaluating the potential for localised CKD production and manufacturing opportunities in Malaysia, positioning WTCA as a strategic partner for GAC Motor International’s regional growth strategy. By leveraging Malaysia’s automotive expertise and industrial ecosystem, WTCA aims to deliver GAC mobility solutions tailored for the ASEAN markets.
Tan Keng Meng, Chief Executive Officer of Warisan TC Holdings Bhd, highlighted the shared vision between WTCA and GAC Motor International to enhance CKD capabilities in Malaysia, integrating sustainable manufacturing practices and creating economic opportunities across ASEAN.
The feasibility studies are expected to be completed by the end of July, paving the way for definitive agreements that will strengthen Malaysia’s position as an automotive hub for Southeast Asia. The export of the GAC GS3 EMZOOM to the Vietnamese market will further support WTCA’s regional expansion plans.
A Technical Collaboration Agreement has been formalized to facilitate the local assembly of GAC’s authorized vehicle models using CKD kits and components manufactured to global technical specifications and quality standards. Additionally, WTCA will handle the marketing, distribution, and servicing of these vehicles, underscoring the commitment to delivering exceptional products and services.
The successful initiation of CKD Start of Production (SOP) for the GAC GS3 EMZOOM compact SUV at WTCA’s Segambut plant marks a significant milestone achieved in just 13 months since the project announcement. This accomplishment reflects the seamless collaboration between WTCA and GAC, demonstrating efficient manufacturing excellence while upholding the highest quality standards.
The partnership between WTCA and GAC Motor International signifies a strategic alliance aimed at driving growth and innovation in the automotive industry, while fostering economic development in Malaysia and beyond.