$!WTCA and GAC Motor Partner for CKD Vehicle Assembly Projects in Malaysia

WTC AUTOMOTIF (M) SDN BHD (WTCA), a subsidiary of Warisan TC Holdings Bhd, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GAC Motor International Co., Ltd. (GAC Motor International) to explore the feasibility of two new completely knocked-down (CKD) vehicle assembly projects in Malaysia. This collaboration aims to study the CKD production of the GAC EMKOO and GAC GS3 EMZOOM vehicles for the Malaysian and Vietnamese markets, respectively.

The MOU signifies an important step in evaluating the potential for localised CKD production and manufacturing opportunities in Malaysia, positioning WTCA as a strategic partner for GAC Motor International’s regional growth strategy. By leveraging Malaysia’s automotive expertise and industrial ecosystem, WTCA aims to deliver GAC mobility solutions tailored for the ASEAN markets.

Tan Keng Meng, Chief Executive Officer of Warisan TC Holdings Bhd, highlighted the shared vision between WTCA and GAC Motor International to enhance CKD capabilities in Malaysia, integrating sustainable manufacturing practices and creating economic opportunities across ASEAN.