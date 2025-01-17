I REFER to recent reports on the indefinite delay of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Aerotrain services, which were initially set to resume by the end of the month. This delay has drawn criticism from Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

The delay comes in the context of plans to privatise Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), which operates 39 airports in the country. MAHB is nearing a 90% acceptance threshold for its takeover by the Gateway Development Alliance (GDA), a move I hope will proceed.

KLIA, once a national pride, has seen its global ranking drop from the second-best airport in 2001 to 71st place.

The delay in the Aerotrain’s return, alongside deteriorating facilities like dirty washrooms and long immigration queues, highlights the urgent need for change.

Competing airports, such as Singapore’s Changi and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi, have invested heavily in modernisation, leaving KLIA and others behind.

The RM11-per-share offer by GDA is fair to shareholders and provides an opportunity to rebuild MAHB without burdening taxpayers.

The consortium, including the Employees Provident Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Global Infrastructure Partners, has the financial and technical expertise to turn things around.

Privatisation is crucial to restoring KLIA’s global standing, especially with Malaysia chairing Asean.

World-class airports will enhance tourism, business and investment. The challenges facing MAHB are longstanding, and I hope this deal provides the much-needed solution for Malaysia’s airports to once again lead the region.

Vijaya Kumaran