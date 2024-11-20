Businesses should adapt to consumer shifts

CONSUMERISM is not a product of some malevolent force that will pass away with time,

but a deep dissatisfaction between the relationship with consumers, businesses and governments.

The wisest course for business is to adapt to changing attitudes and needs. Businesses should offer their best products and services and cooperate in the best possible ways.

By doing this, the business community can have a significant influence on the level of service accorded to future users.

The fact remains that if businesses do not take the initiative in anticipating and presenting legitimate consumer needs, the government will.

Today, the user is heard. Lawmakers are listening, as are alert businesses. In recent years, more advocates have begun to argue for consumerism. Their efforts to protect the Malaysian consumer from fraud, to improve the safety and liability of the products he buys and to educate him to buy more critically have resulted in some significant results in legislation, administrative action and public support.

The support of the news and the wave of consumerism will remain, and the implications for businesses are many. One of the widely accepted explanations for the sharp increase in consumer complaints is that there has been a change in the business of marketing.

Advances in technology have made products so widely exploited that the average consumer cannot make an informed purchase judgement and compare with similar products.

In this highly competitive situation, sometimes businesses use sales gimmicks instead of improving their products. The pressure to produce more goods can result in a decrease in quality. Therefore, the “hard sell” advertisements of bad products increase.

When businesses fail consumers, they turn to the government for help. Consumers harass government institutions to protect their rights and redress their grievances.

They demand that businesses take responsibility for their products. They insist that governments and businesses provide full information about the products they buy. Concerned if they are protected from physical harm and fraud, they seek rules for the relationship between buyers and sellers. The inevitable result is more laws related to consumer rights.

Businesses should be prepared to live it constructively and creatively. Businesses should not look at customer service only as an obligation but also as an opportunity for marketing.

Consumer freedom is an interesting marketing fact. Businesses must stop viewing consumers as a threat and see them as an opportunity. There are many positive ways in which businesses can work with consumers – for self-interest and the wider public interest. It is silly to deride consumerism as a threat to free enterprise.

Businesses should create consumer relationships, consumer research and studies to find out what consumers want, and advise consumers how to buy, use and get services.

Explain to customers, listen to their views and complaints, and develop programmes to help consumers buy and care for goods.

Bulbir Singh is a former president of the

Negeri Sembilan Consumers Association.

