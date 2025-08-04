Calls for full disclosure on Putra Heights gas explosion

WHAT went wrong? This is the question that will remain uppermost in the minds of most people, especially the affected victims, following the devastating explosion in Putra Heights recently that destroyed hundreds of homes and traumatised scores of people.

The authorities – particularly the rescue teams, law enforcers and other government departments as well as the private sector and individuals – quickly swung into action to help, rescuing victims and their homes, and providing much-needed relief.

This was the true Malaysian spirit in action.

In times of crisis, we all come together – royalty, politicians and individuals – regardless of our inherent or acquired differences.

The incident is a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with critical infrastructure and the need for robust safety measures.

This tragedy highlights several crucial lessons that must be learned to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Rigorous safety protocols and regular maintenance are essential for critical infrastructure, especially gas pipelines.

The proximity of the pipeline to residential areas raises concerns about the adequacy of zoning regulations and the potential impact on future development projects.

Public involvement in decision-making processes related to infrastructure projects can help build trust and ensure that community concerns are addressed.

The Putra Heights explosion also highlights the need for effective and clear emergency response protocols, disaster-relief strategies and comprehensive disaster preparedness plans.

The Welfare Department should take the

lead in managing spontaneous donations and assistance offered by companies, NGOs and individuals.

Beyond the immediate physical damage,

the Putra Heights explosion has had a

profound impact on the emotional well-being

of those impacted.

Some of them have expressed reluctance to return to their original abodes. The recovery process for these individuals is likely to be lengthy and complex.

Support programmes should be available to assist with rebuilding homes, accessing

financial resources and addressing long-term health needs.

We must leave no stone unturned in our efforts to determine the cause of the explosion. All parties concerned, including Petronas, must conduct a thorough investigation, which will necessarily take time.

Most importantly, once the investigation is completed, the findings must be made public – without reservation, coverups or sugarcoating.

It must be the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Only then can we learn the necessary lessons to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Chairman

Alliance for a Safe Community