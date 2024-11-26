Crack down on rising heavy vehicle road crashes

THE recent spate of serious road crashes involving heavy vehicles carrying containers and other heavy equipment is deeply concerning.

These incidents highlight critical gaps in road safety regulations and enforcement, jeopardising the lives of road users and exposing systemic issues in our transport and logistics sectors.

The primary causes of such crashes often include reckless driving, poorly maintained vehicles, overloading and inadequate training of drivers.

In many cases, drivers fail to adhere to traffic laws, putting others at grave risk. This demands immediate action to ensure the safety of all road users, and to hold errant drivers accountable.

Key measures to address

Enhanced driver training and certification

All drivers of heavy vehicles must undergo rigorous and standardised training programmes. Periodic recertification should be made mandatory to ensure continuous adherence to safety protocols.

Stricter vehicle inspection protocols

Heavy vehicles must be subjected to regular and thorough inspections to certify roadworthiness. Special attention must be given to braking systems, tyres and securing mechanisms for cargo.

> Mandatory installation of safety technology

Vehicles should be equipped with advanced safety features, including speed limiters, GPS tracking and dashboard cameras, to monitor driver behaviour and vehicle movement.

Improved enforcement

Authorities must increase surveillance and impose heavy penalties for violations such as speeding, overloading and reckless driving. Random checks and stricter monitoring of high-risk routes can act as deterrents.

Severe punishment

To address negligence and prevent repeat offences, penalties for errant drivers should include: Hefty fines and licence suspensions for first-time offenders, longer suspensions or permanent revocation of licences for repeat offenders, criminal charges, including imprisonment, in cases resulting in loss of life or serious injuries.

Accountability of employers

Transport companies must be held accountable for their fleet and drivers. Any negligence in vehicle maintenance or pressure on drivers to meet unrealistic schedules must attract legal and financial penalties.

Shared responsibility

Road safety is a shared responsibility. We call on the government, enforcement agencies, transport companies and drivers to work collaboratively to address this pressing issue. The lives lost in these avoidable crashes should serve as a wake-up call for all.

A safer road environment is not just an aspiration – it is an urgent necessity. Let us take bold steps today to prevent further tragedies tomorrow.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Member of Road Safety Council