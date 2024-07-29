Create inclusive digital space for seniors

A RECENT report in the media highlighted the case of conmen posing as good Samaritans and ripping off over RM100,000 from some senior citizens who fumbled at ATM machines when withdrawing money.

This must be the tip of the iceberg since there were other cases of senior citizens for whom financial digitalisation has become too cumbersome and frustrating.

I agree with the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Association that banks should consider allowing senior citizens to make over-the-counter deposits, withdrawals and other transactions.

This can help ensure their financial security and prevent potential fraudulent activities.

Furthermore, maintaining traditional banking services can also help bridge the digital divide and ensure that all segments of the population have access to essential banking services.

It is crucial to prioritise the safety and financial well-being of senior citizens, and offering them the option of over-the-counter transactions can be a practical step towards achieving this goal.

Many elderly individuals may not have grown up with technology or had the same exposure to digital devices as younger generations.

Additionally, age-related factors such as declining cognitive abilities or physical limitations can further complicate their interactions with technology. As a society, we must be sympathetic to their struggles for several reasons.

Firstly, digitalisation is rapidly changing the way other essential services are delivered, including healthcare and communication.

Excluding the elderly from these digital advancements can lead to social isolation and limited access to critical services. Moreover, empathy towards the elderly’s difficulties with technology can foster inclusivity and ensure that they are not left behind in an increasingly digital world.

It is essential to recognise and address the challenges they face and provide support and alternative options to help them navigate the digital landscape effectively.

Ultimately, creating a more accessible and inclusive digital environment benefits the entire community and ensures that everyone can participate fully in society.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Chairman

Alliance for a Safe Community