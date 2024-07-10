Creating better future for our youths

WE live in a time filled with challenges and change. The advancement of technology, the acceleration of globalisation and environmental shifts present our society with unprecedented opportunities and pressures.

However, as adults, we must confront a simple yet profound truth: Our existence today is for the next generation. It is our responsibility not only to create a better world for ourselves but to pave the way for our children, grandchildren and the youths of the future to thrive in a world full of hope and opportunity.

Can we truly say that we have provided the next generation with enough space and resources? Have we given them the fairness and opportunities they need to realise their dreams?

Fair space

Malaysia is a diverse, geographically expansive country, and our future depends on how we treat each and every young person.

Whether from East Malaysia or West Malaysia, our youths should have equal opportunities and resources to pursue their future. However, we still witness disparities in the distribution of resources, education and job opportunities between regions.

Ensuring that young people in East Malaysia stand on equal footing with their counterparts

in West Malaysia, with access to the same educational resources, employment opportunities and social protection, is not just a matter of fairness, but also a necessity for the unity and continued development of our country.

Youth collaboration

The future of Malaysia lies in the hands of its youths, and the key to building a prosperous future is for young people from East and West Malaysia to collaborate, share ideas and work together.

By embracing each other’s differences and learning from one another’s strengths, we can build a Malaysia that is united, strong and resilient.

There are already inspiring examples of youths from both regions contributing to Malaysia’s growth, from entrepreneurial success stories to social impact initiatives. However, we must create more platforms for collaboration, whether through education, cultural exchanges or business opportunities, to ensure that youths from both regions see themselves as equal partners in shaping Malaysia’s future.

Opening opportunities

East Malaysia, especially Sarawak, has vast areas of undeveloped land but a smaller population compared to West Malaysia.

In contrast, West Malaysia faces challenges with higher population density and limited space for expansion. To address this, it is proposed that youths born after 2000 from West Malaysia be allowed to settle in Sarawak without the current immigration restrictions.

This policy change would provide young people from West Malaysia with new opportunities to develop businesses, contribute to local economies and help unlock the untapped potential of Sarawak. Such an initiative could:

- Promote economic growth: Migration of youths to Sarawak could lead to infrastructure development, job creation and new businesses in sectors such as agriculture, technology and tourism.

- Balance population distribution: By encouraging West Malaysian youths to relocate, we can alleviate population pressure in the peninsula while contributing to the development of underutilised land in East Malaysia.

- Strengthen national unity: Reducing the divide between East and West Malaysia would foster a stronger sense of national identity and collaboration among our youths, ensuring that all regions of Malaysia contribute equally to the nation’s growth.

To implement this, we would need to reform Malaysia’s current immigration laws to remove the barriers that restrict West Malaysians from settling in Sarawak. Such a change would require close collaboration between federal and state authorities to ensure that Sarawak’s interests are fully respected.

Current state of our youths

To understand why this is important, we must look at the realities faced by our youths today:

- Youth unemployment: Youth unemployment in Malaysia, especially after the pandemic, remains a major concern. In 2021, youth unemployment was around 13%, compared with the national average of 4% to 5%. This gap highlights the urgency of creating job opportunities, particularly in emerging industries such as technology and green energy. We must ensure that all youths have equal access to these opportunities.

- Educational disparities: Students in rural areas, particularly in East Malaysia, often struggle with access to quality education. Limited access to technology, inadequate school resources and geographic isolation hinder their ability to compete with students from more developed regions. Bridging this gap is essential to ensuring that all youths can reach their full potential.

- Mental health concerns: Mental health among our youths is another growing issue. According to a 2017 National Health and Morbidity Survey, 29.2% of Malaysian youths aged 13 to 17 were found to have mental health issues. This figure underscores the need to address not only the economic but also the emotional and mental well-being of our youths.

- Political engagement: Although the voting age has been lowered to 18 through the Undi18 initiative, youth participation in politics remains relatively low. We need to encourage more young people to engage in governance and decision-making processes, as this is key to shaping the future they will inherit.

Shaping tomorrow

We often talk about the meaning of existence. Some believe it lies in self-fulfilment, others in the pursuit of happiness. But as a society, our existence is for the next generation. This means we have the responsibility to ensure they have the capability and resources to inherit the world we are shaping today, and to make it even better.

If we want to ensure a just, peaceful and prosperous nation for the next generation, we must actively participate in politics, ensuring that our voices are heard in policymaking.

Call to action

All Malaysians, especially adults and those in positions of power, should reflect and take action. We are responsible for ensuring that every young person has a fair opportunity to contribute to the future of this country.

We must create a truly equitable, inclusive and sustainable society to pave the way for them. Let us work together to push for fair policies and build a society where every young person has the opportunity to succeed. For the sake of the next generation, we must move forward together.

May our actions today become the foundation of a brighter future for the next generation.

Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew is an entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist.

