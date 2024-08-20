Dismantling ageism

SOCIETY’S tendency to celebrate youth as the future and view the elderly as a fading past creates a significant divide, overshadowing the potential for valuable intergenerational connections.

Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw once remarked, “Youth is wasted on the young”. This highlights a phenomenon where the energy and enthusiasm of youths are sometimes underutilised due to a lack of experience or wisdom. This generational gap can obscure the rich possibilities that come from collaboration between the young and the old.

With advances in technology, people now live long enough to enjoy the company of their descendants across three generations.

In 2020, there were approximately 727 million people aged 65 and above globally. This number is expected to rise to 1.5 billion by 2050, representing 16% of the world’s population.

An ageing society will challenge the socioeconomic structures of many countries, increasing healthcare and retirement expenses while reducing the labour force.

This puts pressure on public resources, and creates financial uncertainties for the elderly and the younger population that supports them. In this environment, an unfortunate practice known as ageism starts to take hold.

The World Health Organisation defines ageism as stereotypes (how we think), prejudice (how we feel), and discrimination (how we act) towards others or oneself based on age.

Whether knowingly or not, age discrimination is widespread in our society – from job opportunities to healthcare services. Older workers are often overlooked for promotions or even targeted during workforce reductions.

Discrimination against the elderly is becoming more common, and what is worse, many people are unaware of it or indifferent until they face it themselves.

The media often portrays older people in a stereotypical way, emphasising their frailty by depicting them with walking sticks, wheezing and struggling with each step.

It is as if every moment lived turns into a burden, with no fate worse than watching one’s body slowly decline. We should challenge this perspective and instead highlight positive images of older people, such as those actively participating in social activities.

In Malaysia, while traditional respect for elders is still observed, modern trends sometimes place more value on youth than experience, which can contribute to ageist attitudes.

A common form of ageism can be seen at home when an older person, like a grandmother, asks a grandchild for help with Facebook or Zoom. This request is often met with sarcasm and impatience as the younger generation may see the elderly as “slow and ignorant” or “just wasting time”. This misconception is reinforced by the belief that all old people will eventually become senile.

Respecting older people is essential for maintaining a harmonious and compassionate community. It is said that if a society wishes to prosper, it must first honour its elders.

Acknowledging their contributions and showing respect is a moral duty and a key to bringing blessings into our lives. We should promote intergenerational connections, which will not only enhance the lives of the elderly but also enrich our communities with their diverse experiences.

One effective way to show respect to older people is by being attentive to their needs and actively listening to what they have to share. Their stories and experiences offer valuable lessons for our own lives.

By engaging in meaningful conversations, we demonstrate that we value their wisdom. Helping them with daily tasks is another important aspect, whether it is assisting with groceries, offering a ride or simply providing companionship. These small acts of kindness have a significant impact.

However, in our efforts to be kind, we must remain sensitive to their dignity, independence and self-worth, ensuring they never feel diminished.

The fight against ageism requires a broad approach, including education, raising awareness and encouraging intergenerational connections.

Overcoming ageism is possible, and we can build a society that values, respects and cares for people of all ages while appreciating the unique contributions of each generation.

Recognising and addressing ageism begins with each of us, regardless of age. It is essential to honour the achievements of our elders and use their life stories to inspire us to become better versions of ourselves.

After all, we too will age one day, just as those before us have.

The writer is an emeritus professor of biomedical imaging at the Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaya. A 2020 Merdeka Award recipient, he is also a medical physicist by training. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com