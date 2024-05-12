Embrace empathy and action to uplift Orang Asli communities

HAVING recently volunteered with Kechara Soup Kitchen Malaysia in an Orang Asli village in Pahang, I was profoundly moved by the stark contrast between the lives of these indigenous people and the privileged existence many of us lead in urban areas.

The experience was a reminder of the importance of valuing humanity and the urgent need to uplift marginalised communities like the Orang Asli.

The Orang Asli, Malaysia’s indigenous people, have been the guardians of our forests for centuries. Yet, they often face significant challenges, including poverty, limited access to education and healthcare, and environmental threats to their traditional way of life.

During my time in the village, I witnessed firsthand the hardships they endure. Many families live in simple dwellings, lacking basic amenities like clean water and electricity.

Their daily meals are often meagre, consisting of whatever they can forage from the forest or cultivate on small plots of land.

One particular encounter that deeply affected me was with an elderly Orang Asli woman. She shared her struggles with me, her voice filled with resilience and despair. Despite her hardships, she expressed gratitude for the small acts of kindness shown by volunteers. It was a poignant reminder of the power of human compassion.

As I reflect on this experience, I am struck

by the contrast between the abundance we often take for granted and the scarcity that others face.

The issue of food wastage, in particular, is a glaring problem in many parts of the world. While millions go hungry, vast quantities of food are discarded daily.

To address these issues and uplift the Orang Asli community, we must take concrete steps. Here are a few suggestions:

0 Support organisations working with the Orang Asli: Organisations like Kechara Soup Kitchen Malaysia are doing an incredible work to provide essential services and support to these communities. By donating or volunteering, we can contribute to their efforts.

0 Reduce food waste: By being mindful of

our consumption habits and composting food scraps, we can reduce our environmental impact and help alleviate hunger.

0 Promote education and healthcare: Access to quality education and healthcare is crucial for the well-being of the Orang Asli. We can support initiatives that provide these essential services to these communities.

0 Protect the environment: The Orang Asli have a deep connection to the forest. By

protecting their ancestral lands and promoting sustainable practices, we can ensure their

cultural survival and environmental preservation.

By embracing empathy, taking action and valuing every human life, we can create a more just and equitable world for all.

Let us honour the resilience of the Orang Asli and strive to uplift their communities.