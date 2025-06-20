Enforce safety rules – don’t let us become another statistic

PUBLIC transport is meant to make life easier. Buses, in particular, should offer a safe and affordable way to get around. But do bus drivers truly understand the responsibility they carry?

Recently, I had a harrowing experience on my way to the MRT station from home. While waiting by the roadside for a RapidKL bus, I signalled for the driver to stop but he nearly hit me and an elderly woman who was also waiting to board.

As the bus approached the stop, the driver swerved dangerously close to us, showing no regard for our safety – it was a terrifying moment. When I finally boarded, I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, thinking perhaps he had not seen us.

But I was wrong. The reckless driving continued. He sped through curves and corners as if he were in a race or a video game. The atmosphere on the bus was tense – everyone looked uneasy but no one said a word. We were all just clinging on, silently hoping to reach our destinations safely.

What upset me most was what happened next. An elderly woman who boarded the bus was slowly making her way to the priority seating area with the help of a walking stick. Before she could even sit down, the driver suddenly accelerated, causing her to nearly fall.

She was visibly shaken and the incident left everyone on the bus in shock. The driver did not even glance back to check if passengers were safely seated.

This kind of behaviour is deeply irresponsible. Reckless driving puts lives at risk. This woman could have been seriously injured.

How can bus drivers show such disregard for the safety and well-being of the people they are entrusted to carry?

As I sat there, shaken, my thoughts turned to the recent tragedy involving the UPSI students. Fifteen young lives were lost after the driver was allegedly speeding on a winding road. That could have been me or my friends.

It is painful to imagine what their families must be going through. What is even more heartbreaking is knowing that nothing changes. Soon, all this will be forgotten until another road crash and more lives lost.

Another group of friends laughing on a bus could become tomorrow’s headlines. Another mother could be left waiting for a child who never comes home. Another family could be planning a funeral instead of a celebration – all because of careless drivers and weak enforcement.

How many more lives must be lost before we finally wake up? How much more tears must be shed before we realise that this is not just a transport issue but a matter of life and death?

I am sharing this because I refuse to remain silent. I will not pretend this is normal because it is not.

Public transport should feel safe. Passengers should not have to worry for their lives just to get from one place to another.

We need greater awareness, stronger training and stricter rules for bus drivers. Companies must take responsibility for who they hire. And passengers like us must speak up when something feels wrong.

I urge the relevant authorities to strengthen enforcement on public transport, especially buses that operate on our roads every day. We don’t want to be another statistic.

Bus drivers must be reminded: every time they take the wheel, they are responsible for the lives of everyone on board and everyone around them.

Enforce safety rules – don’t let us become another statistic

Daninas Hezry

City University Malaysia

Cyberjaya