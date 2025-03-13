Finding the treasure within

IN a world saturated with digital noises, finding moments of genuine connection with ourselves can feel like a rare treasure.

I recently rediscovered that treasure within the pages of Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist, a book that, in its simplicity, offers profound insights into navigating our lives.

It has been a while since a book has held my attention so completely, a testament to how easily our minds can be scattered by the constant barrage of digital distractions.

The story follows Santiago, a young shepherd driven by a recurring dream of hidden treasure near the Egyptian pyramids. His decision to pursue this dream sets him on a transformative journey, one that takes him far beyond the familiar landscapes of his homeland.

This journey, however, is not merely a physical voyage; it is an exploration of the self and a quest to uncover the hidden depths of his potential.

Santiago’s story serves as a mirror, reflecting our innate desire to find meaning and purpose. We often find ourselves searching for fulfilment in external achievements, believing that happiness lies in some distant, idealised future.

We chase after material possessions, societal approval and the elusive sense of “having it all”, often overlooking the treasures that lie within.

Coelho introduces the concept of the “personal legend” – a unique path that each of us is destined to follow. It is the calling that resonates deep within our souls, guiding us towards our true purpose. Yet, we often silence this inner voice, dismissing our intuitive nudges and gut feelings as mere whims or coincidences.

The book reminds us that the path to our personal legend is rarely smooth. Santiago faces numerous obstacles, from being robbed to enduring the harshness of the desert.

However, these challenges are not setbacks but essential lessons that shape his character and deepen his understanding of the world.

How often do we perceive adversity as a failure rather than an opportunity for growth? Perhaps the detours and disappointments we encounter are simply life’s way of redirecting us towards our true path.

One of the most insightful aspects of Santiago’s journey is his encounter with an Englishman, a scholar who has dedicated his life to studying alchemy.

This encounter highlights the crucial distinction between knowledge and wisdom. The Englishman possesses a wealth of theoretical knowledge but lacks the practical experience to transform his understanding into reality.

This serves as a powerful reminder that true wisdom is not merely the accumulation of information; it is the integration of knowledge with lived experiences.

How often do we delay pursuing our dreams, waiting for the perfect moment or the ideal circumstances? We become like the Englishman, believing that intellectual preparation is sufficient for success. But life does not reward hesitation. It rewards action, even when that action is imperfect or uncertain.

The culmination of Santiago’s journey reveals a profound truth: the treasure he sought was buried beneath a sycamore tree in the very field where his journey began. This revelation is a powerful metaphor for our own lives. We often search for fulfilment in external achievements only to realise that the things that truly matter have been within reach all along.

This does not diminish the significance of Santiago’s journey. On the contrary, his experiences were essential for his transformation.

Without them, he would not have developed the wisdom, resilience and courage necessary to recognise the treasure when he found it. This is the paradox of life: we often need to venture far from home to appreciate the treasures that have always been there.

The Alchemist invites us to look inward, to rediscover the treasures that lie within. It reminds us that the journey itself is the destination and that the true wealth of life lies not in material possessions but in the experiences that shape us and the wisdom we gain along the way.

It is a call to embrace our personal legend, to listen to the whispers of our hearts and to trust that the universe will conspire to help us achieve our dreams.

Dr Praveena Rajendra is a certified mental health and awareness practitioner specialising in narcissistic abuse recovery.

