THIS Chinese New Year, amidst the endless flow of drinks and cookies, I decided to treat myself and indulge in these luxuries.

I usually don’t drink carbonated beverages but I thought I would reward myself with a can or two on the first day of the celebration.

With few days into the festivities, I found myself unconsciously heading to the fridge for a carbonated drink. Thoughts like “It’s okay” and “A can or two won’t hurt” kept running through my mind as I continued.

Then, I realised I even craved it whenever I was watching a movie. I did not notice this until my partner pointed it out. That is when I realised I had developed an unconscious craving for sugary drinks, and this is dangerous.

Addiction to sugary drinks is real. It is no surprise that over 53% of Malaysians screened were found to be overweight or obese, according to the National Health Screening Initiative 2023.

According to a report from the World Obesity Federation, 41% of Malaysian adults will be obese by 2035. This is alarming. Imagine those who have been drinking carbonated drinks since they

were young.

I constantly have to remind myself not to fall into this trap. To ensure that I do not constantly reach for carbonated drinks, I make sure to have water nearby at all times.

Imagine the struggle for tobacco users trying to quit, especially heavy smokers. What about gambling addiction, where the craving for the thrill of winning can lead people to unconsciously spend a fortune?

While I have found my own way to reduce my intake of carbonated drinks, what about those battling tobacco and gambling addictions?

It is important to find alternatives that can help curb these addictions. A slow and steady approach tends to be more effective. Asking someone to quit cold turkey is often unreasonable and can intensify cravings.

For heavy tobacco users, perhaps an alternative for something less harmful, like nicotine pouches, vape or heated tobacco may help. These options can offer similar satisfaction without inflicting much harm on the body.

For gambling addicts, channeling the craving for excitement into board or card games like Uno or Monopoly could be a healthier option. These games offer the thrill of competition and strategy without the financial risks associated with gambling.

Vanessa May