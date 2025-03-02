Food security in the face of climate change

AGRICULTURE remains the backbone of Malaysia’s economy and a critical element of our national identity. However, as the climate crisis escalates, this vital sector faces mounting threats that can jeopardise our ability to feed the nation.

The unpredictable nature of climate factors – from rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, floods and droughts – are threatening food production and distribution. These accelerating changes underscore the urgent need for resilient and sustainable food systems.

The recent flood season in December 2024 has caused vegetable prices in Malaysia to skyrocket, rising by 50-80%, destroying over 100ha of farmland in five states (Johor, Malacca, Perak, Kelantan and Terengganu).

The flooding has resulted in a significant shortage of supply, causing prices to rise even further. Common vegetables like sawi, bayam and kangkung now cost RM8 p/kg, up from RM3.50 previously.

Similarly, tomato and lady’s finger prices have nearly doubled, reaching RM8 and RM9.50 p/kg, up from RM4 and RM6.50, respectively. Red peppers have seen the most dramatic increase, now selling for RM22 p/kg, up from RM14 prior to the floods.

When food prices rise, they directly affect lower-income households, forcing families to spend a larger portion of their income on food, often at the expense of other essential needs such as healthcare and education.

Nutritious items like fresh vegetables, fruits and protein sources become increasingly unaffordable, leading to dietary deficiencies, malnutrition and long-term health issues, which are already prevalent in Malaysia.

The urgency of addressing food security is further highlighted by Malaysia’s 2.6% year-on-year increase in food prices as of November 2024, the highest increase since December 2023.

Higher costs for food away from home (4.1%), vegetables (2.7%) and meat (1.4%) all played a significant role. These statistics are more than just economic indicators; they reveal underlying systemic vulnerabilities.

Extreme weather events, such as the devastating floods and the subsequent droughts, have disrupted agricultural cycles, reduced yields and stressed supply chains.

Building resilient agrifood system

Malaysia’s food security challenges are deeply intertwined with climate change and systemic inefficiencies. Existing strategies, while helpful, often fall short of a resilient and sustainable food system.

Addressing these challenges requires a multipronged strategy that integrates technology, policy and community engagement.

Despite the recurring monsoon seasons at year-end, long-term solutions to prepare agricultural supplies remain inadequate.

Farmers remain vulnerable to extreme weather events, leading to frequent yield losses and supply disruptions.

Local food production, while receiving attention, has yet to achieve adequate self-sufficiency levels for key staples, intensifying food insecurity during crises. This issue necessitates a shift from short-term fixes, such as reliance on imported supplies, toward a more sustainable and resilient agrifood system.

We should invest more in local innovations. Imagine flood-tolerant rice being grown here, ensuring stability during the rainy seasons. For example, geographical areas identified as flood-prone should develop promising innovations and climate-resilient practices to mitigate risks while ensuring that modern technology can yield to its full capacity during the climate crisis.

To increase the sustainability and resilience of agrifood systems, there is a clear necessity to shift the focus of technology from efficient food production to the facilitation of value chain development. By collaborating with research institutions, we can bring these ideas to life and protect our farmers.

Smallholder farmers constitute a significant portion of Malaysia’s agricultural workforce but often lack access to critical resources such as modern technology, financial credit and training. This limits their ability to modernise practices or adapt to climate challenges.

Tools such as satellite imaging, precision agriculture tools and early warning systems

can optimise resource use and enhance preparedness for adverse weather. These technologies are not just futuristic, they are game-changers that can attract younger generations to farming.

Technologies like artificial intelligence-driven analytics, robotics and drone systems can automate labour-intensive tasks, improving efficiency and reducing dependency on unpredictable weather patterns.

Government subsidies, affordable credit and capacity building programmes are necessary to encourage smallholder farmers and young agripreneurs to adopt these technologies

more widely.

Cooperative models that pool resources and encourage knowledge-sharing among farmers can further bolster resilience at the grassroots level. Empowering local communities through education and collaboration is vital for fostering resilience.

Urban farming, from rooftop gardens to backyard vegetable patches, is an excellent way to grow food close to home. Not only does this reduce pressure on commercial supply chains but it also helps families save money and eat healthier. Imagine neighbourhoods coming together to create community gardens, sharing the produce and fostering a spirit of self-reliance.

As consumers, choosing locally produced and seasonal foods, and reducing food waste are other simple yet impactful steps to support farmers and promote sustainability.

Call to action

As Malaysia stands at a critical juncture in addressing climate change and food insecurity, the stakes are clear. Failure to act risks unravelling decades of economic and social progress, but it also presents an opportunity to redefine our food systems into a model of resilience and sustainability.

The road ahead demands collaboration across sectors, from policymakers and scientists to farmers and consumers.

By embracing innovation and fostering collective action, Malaysia can ensure a future where food security is not a privilege but a guarantee for all.

It is time to sow the seeds of resilience, nurture collaboration and grow a future where every Malaysian has access to safe, nutritious and affordable food.

Dr Salini Devi Rajendran is a senior lecturer at Taylor’s Culinary Institute, Faculty of

Social Sciences and Leisure

Management at Taylor’s University.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com