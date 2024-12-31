Harness emotional tourism

DURING a talk at the Malaysia-China Summit on Dec 18, Song Hoi-See, the founder of global airport lounge operator Plaza Premium Group, called on the government to tap into “emotional tourism” as traditional tourism attractions such as shopping and food were outdated.

He said: “It is no longer just about food or sightseeing. We need a catalyst to bring people in, something that resonates emotionally. We have so much untapped potential. Look at Malacca, with its deep Peranakan heritage that started in the 15th century when Hang Li Po married a Malay sultan.”

He added: “These stories can create a powerful connection, but we are not using them. Malaysia needs to focus on emotional tourism.”

He quipped that even Malaysia’s king of

fruits, the durian, was insufficient to attract Chinese tourists, and visitors now seek experiential activities.

Soong deserves respect and admiration as he is one of the most successful in tourism, having introduced the world’s first independent lounge in 1998 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at its opening and then went on to operate the largest network of global airport lounges.

However, how useful is his call on the government to tap into emotional tourism and that traditional tourism attractions, such as shopping and food, are outdated? Will the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board make drastic changes in its promotions and strategies honed over the years?

But first, what is emotional tourism? It starts with a feeling of wishing to be in another place to enjoy what we want and choosing a destination to fulfil them, and then travelling there to soak in the experience. The memories will determine whether visitors return for more or recommend to others.

It is similar to enjoying the same dinner with a lover thrice: before, during and after the meal. The first part will be the anticipation of looking forward to having a great time, then the unhurried consumption and finally the memories that can flash back involuntarily or

on demand.

As people are more emotional than rational, successful advertisements and promotions appeal greatly to emotions, which can create a connection between a product and a consumer that leads to higher interaction and participation with the brand or destination.

In recent times, the term “experiential tourism” has been bandied about as if tourism was devoid of it in earlier years. Soong says shopping and food, even durians, are insufficient to attract tourists from China. But the top three expenditures are on shopping, food and accommodation.

The greatest experience for those who have never tasted durian is the moment they first put the fruit in their mouths.

For those who love it or hate it, it will be a climax, while for those with no strong opinion on the unique taste, smell and texture of durian, it may be an anti-climax.

As for daily meals, most tourists would enjoy buffet breakfasts at their hotels, which are convenient and often included in the room rate. For lunch and dinner, some may try one or two types of food that are unique to the area but they are unlikely to do so for every meal.

Tourists from China may try bak kut teh for one breakfast or lunch but for other meals, may prefer Chinese food, albeit with localised flavours.

Many opt for food they are accustomed to and choose to dine at one of the many restaurants operated by Chinese nationals.

Therefore, we must continue to promote Malaysia as a shopping and dining haven, offering a wide variety of food and drinks at great value. This should also include affordable accommodations, ranging from cities to the countryside, islands to mountains and resorts to homestays.

However, we can add events with great emotional appeal to draw more tourists to our country, and they can range from contemporary to historical.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour held from March 2023 to December 2024 across five continents grossed more than US$2 billion (RM8.94 billion) in ticket sales.

It was reported that the Singapore government offered subsidies of up to S$4 million (RM13.16 million) for each of the six shows held on the island in March, in exchange for Swift agreeing not to perform elsewhere in Southeast Asia during the Eras Tour.

It was a bold investment that greatly benefitted the local tourism industry as the concert generated half a billion Singapore dollars in tourism revenue.

Huge crowds from around the region are drawn to such concerts, and fans are prepared to pay for the emotional experience.

Football matches, too, attract large crowds regularly.

The historic city of Malacca has long been using its historical ties with the Ming Dynasty and the expeditions by Admiral Zheng He, who made seven voyages from China down to Southeast, South and West Asia and reached as far as East Africa between 1405 and 1433.

Since Encore Melaka debuted its first show in 2018, more than 2,000 people can be seated on a 360° rotating platform, immersing themselves in the stories presented in the dramas while enjoying world-class performances that blend light, shadow, music, dance, folklore and history.

More than 12 years ago, I proposed staging the “Princess Hang Li Poh the Musical” to attract tourists from China and the global Chinese diaspora, including significant numbers from

the United States, Canada, Australia and Southeast Asia.

This came after I was inspired by a Malaysian troupe’s successful performance of “Princess Weng Cheng the Musical” in Beijing and Xi An, which was the capital during the Tang Dynasty. The princess travelled across an arduous journey to marry Tibet’s King Songtsan Gampo

in 641.

Our Malaysian troupe performed to packed audiences, and the four shows garnered 8,000 fans, thanks to solid backing by the local authorities and the publicity, which included the use of five giant billboards.

Xi An rolled out the red carpet for Malaysians as the local folk were proud of foreigners embracing the legacy of their princess, and had come to pay homage in her homeland. The musical debuted at Istana Budaya in 2008, had a rerun in 2012, staged in Taipei in 2011 and was performed in Singapore in 2013.

Drama and music based on history and culture can strike a chord deep in our souls and be long remembered and entrenched as part of our psyche.

Tourists from China travelling to Malaysia would also have the surreal experience of watching their princess come alive in a tropical paradise in contrast to her crossing deserts, snow-capped mountains and high plateaus.

Great musicals require amazing performers and unending rehearsals. Giant theatre sceneries, such as the interior of a Chinese palace, can be impressive that audiences would be in awe. But total costs are high and require sponsorship as ticket sales may not be enough to cover them.

However, the spinoffs from attracting large audiences are worth it and will benefit local tourism greatly.

Are our authorities capable of tapping into emotional tourism? Without concrete actions, inspirations and aspirations will not become realities.

