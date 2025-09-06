Heed King’s call by embracing unity

THE Alliance for a Safe Community fully supports His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in his heartfelt call for unity – described by His Majesty as the greatest gift the rakyat can offer him.

His words are timely and deeply significant in the context of our multiracial nation.

Unity is the cornerstone of our nation’s harmony, peace, progress

and prosperity. It transcends political affiliations, religious beliefs and ethnic backgrounds.

As Malaysians, we must never take for granted the harmony that has allowed us to thrive as a multiracial and multicultural society.

His Majesty’s call is a powerful reminder that despite our differences, we are stronger and better when we stand together as one people, united in our shared hopes and common destiny.

The responsibility of fostering unity lies with every segment of society, especially those in leadership positions.

The government must continue to implement inclusive policies that protect the rights and dignity of all citizens, regardless of race, religion or background.

National policies should be rooted in fairness and aimed at bridging

gaps – be they economic, social

or educational – that threaten to divide us.

As public servants and role models, politicians bear a moral obligation to promote messages of inclusion, tolerance and mutual respect.

Leaders must rise above narrow interests and refrain from rhetoric

that incites division or weakens our national cohesion. Instead, they should work together, across party lines, to strengthen the unity that forms the bedrock of our nation’s stability.

Civil society also has a crucial role to play in building bridges between communities, advocating for justice and encouraging understanding through dialogue and engagement.

NGOs, community leaders, educators and the media must all contribute to nurturing a culture of respect and cooperation among Malaysians from all walks of life.

Let us all, whether leaders or ordinary citizens, respond to His Majesty’s call by rejecting divisiveness, embracing respect and compassion, and working hand-in-hand to build a Malaysia that is safe, inclusive and united.

This will not only be the greatest gift we can offer our beloved King but it will also be the greatest legacy we can leave for future generations.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Chairman

Alliance for a Safe Community