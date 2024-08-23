Higher pay alone would not curb corruption

While most civil servants deserve a pay raise, it is unlikely that corrupt practices in some government institutions will disappear entirely. The real question is whether a pay increase will at least reduce the level of corruption. Will the outstretched hand asking for bribes be replaced by a friendly handshake?

Some argue that simply raising salaries may not be enough to change the entrenched norms that facilitate corrupt behaviour.

Without a shift in mindset and culture surrounding public service, higher pay may not deter corrupt practices. If systems of accountability, oversight and enforcement remain weak, even increased salaries will not achieve the desired impact.

Without robust checks and balances, some civil servants may still exploit their positions. Without structural reforms, such as changes to recruitment processes and career development opportunities, the effect of increased pay may disappear over time.

A multi-faceted approach is necessary to effectively combat corruption. Most of the corrupt civil servants see the taking of bribes as an easy way to increase their illegitimate income.

There is the matter of public perception. If the public continues to view some civil servants as inherently corrupt, pay increases may not change perceptions. Effective public relations, education on ethics and community engagement are necessary to foster trust.

The government can utilise artificial intelligence and data analytics to monitor civil servants’ behaviours and track patterns that may indicate corrupt practices.

In addition, a system should be devised to unite civil servants, technologists, academics and NGOs to brainstorm anti-corruption solutions. Combatting corruption should be a short-term priority for long-term national benefits.