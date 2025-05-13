Hospitality without sensitivity is not hospitality at all

MALAYSIA is proudly multiracial, multicultural and multireligious. We often celebrate our unity in diversity, of mutual respect and harmony. Yet, at times, it is in the smallest details that our actions reveal how much further we still have to go.

There are some functions that I have attended over the years, where only one type of meat was served: beef. To many, that may seem like a fine and even generous choice. However, for most Hindus, consuming beef is not an option. It is not a matter of preference; it is a matter of faith.

When beef is the only meat served, I am left with two unappealing choices: either go vegetarian for the day or quietly forgo the meal altogether. While skipping a meal isn’t the end of the world, what I would truly miss is more than just food – I am losing the opportunity to share in a communal moment with others, to sit down at the same table and be part of the same gathering as an equal way.

This is not about being picky or demanding special treatment or a customised meal. It is about consideration – the simple courtesy of acknowledging that in a room full of Malaysians, there will likely be diverse dietary needs rooted in religious or cultural beliefs. It is about inclusion, and more deeply, it is about respect.

When an event serves only beef, it silently tells me that my beliefs were overlooked, not considered and perhaps not even deemed important. And that is hurtful.

In Malaysia, we are often quick to say “We must be sensitive” to each other’s customs. But sensitivity is more than just a slogan; it is an action. It is about reviewing your guest list and asking, “Could someone here not eat beef or pork or meat?” It is about offering at least one alternative, not because you have to, but because it’s the right and respectful thing to do.

Some may say, “It’s just food. Why make a big deal?” But food is never just food. Sharing a meal is a universal act of togetherness. When I am unable to join you at the table because my beliefs were overlooked, the message I receive is clear: I’m present, but not fully welcome.

So here is my request: if you are organising an event, please consider all your guests. If you cannot accommodate basic dietary restrictions that stem from deeply held beliefs, perhaps the guest list needs to be reconsidered.

Respect works both ways, and I would rather not be invited at all than be invited and made to feel like an outsider.

This is not about a free meal; it is about dignity – the fundamental human right to be seen, heard and respected for who I am.

In our diversity lies our greatest strength. Let us not let it go to waste, one meal at a time.

Sheila Ramalingam is the deputy executive director at Universiti Malaya Centre of Leadership and Professional Development and senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com