Key to ageing well

Q: I am about to retire after a challenging but satisfying business career. However, I am concerned about keeping my mind sharp now that I will not be dealing with complex details every day. Any suggestions?

Focus on the Family Malaysia: As we grow older, maintaining a healthy brain is important for leading a fulfilling life. Here are some suggestions to keep your mind sharp and stay mentally fit.

The first step is to get active and stay active. Regular exercise promotes blood flow to the brain, which research shows can stimulate the production of new brain cells. This helps stave off cognitive decline and supports overall brain health.

Secondly, eat a nutritious diet. The same dietary factors that contribute to heart disease, such as high cholesterol, can also increase the risk of stroke and other brain-related issues. Experts recommend a diet rich in antioxidants and nutrients that can support brain function and healthy weight management.

Next, stay connected by nurturing social relationships. Research indicates that social engagement not only reduces stress but also helps protect against dementia. Volunteering, community involvement or simply spending time with family and friends can provide valuable social support.

Connecting with younger generations is also a great way to share wisdom while gaining fresh energy and creativity.

Finally, exercise your brain. Pick a new hobby or engage in activities such as reading, writing, puzzles, memory games, learning to play an instrument or enrolling in a course at a local college. These are great ways to keep your mind active.

Our health is one of our greatest assets, so it is worth taking proactive steps to maintain a strong and healthy mind as we age.

Q: My children seem to struggle with self-control. Their paediatrician has ruled out ADHD but they often act impulsively, irritate each other and get into trouble at school. What can I do to help them develop better discipline?

Focus on the Family Malaysia: Self-control is a trait that everyone needs to learn and develop, and it is something we can teach our children. Think of the process as similar to monitoring a car’s indicator lights and gauges.

If the fuel gauge is empty (your child is hungry or thirsty), it may be time for a healthy snack or a drink of water. If the speedometer is too high (life is too hectic), it may be time to slow down. If the temperature is too high (emotions are running hot – angry or frustrated), a break could help bring things back to a manageable and calmer state.

Here are three simple and practical ways to help your children develop self-control:

Set clear, consistent boundaries and limits – Parents often struggle to model boundaries, especially in areas like technology, media, money and food. Make sure you are setting clear guidelines and consistently following through.

Point out when you see your children using self-control – Children love positive feedback in response to proper behaviour. It gives them a clearer picture of what you are looking for when you talk about self-control.

Praise self-control when you see it – Children respond well to positive feedback. When you notice them using self-control, offer specific praise. This gives them a clearer picture of what self-control is about and encourages them to repeat the behaviour.

Teach the concept of “rewind” – A helpful phrase to use is: “You can try that again but this time with respect.” Everyone makes mistakes, and teaching your children that they can correct their actions helps them understand the importance of self-regulation.

Building self-control in childhood is a strong predictor of future success, so it is important to model and nurture this essential skill in your children.

This article is contributed by Focus on the Family Malaysia, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and strengthening the family unit. It provides a myriad of programmes and resources, including professional counselling services, to the community. For more information, visit family.org.my. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com