Laughter the best medicine

AFTER spending an evening watching comedy clips featuring Ellen DeGeneres, the late Robin Williams and local talents like Douglas Lim and Jason Leong, I found myself sighing with contentment and giggling at the memories.

This simple pleasure made me reflect on the saying, “laughter is the best medicine”. As it turns out, researchers worldwide are discovering that this simple human response holds remarkable healing power.

Far from being just a form of entertainment, scientific evidence shows that laughter can trigger measurable changes in our bodies and minds – changes that can enhance our health and resilience.

The science of laughter

When we laugh, our brains release a cocktail of feel-good chemicals including endorphins (our body’s natural painkillers), dopamine and serotonin. It is essentially like having a pharmacy in our heads, dispensing natural mood elevators every time we find something funny.

Dr Lee Berk from Loma Linda University in California has spent years studying laughter’s impact on our stress hormones. His research shows that good laughter significantly reduces cortisol levels, with benefits lasting up to 12 hours. What is more interesting is our immune systems get a boost too. Laughter appears to create the exact opposite effects of stress on our bodies.

The cardiovascular benefits are surprising. Studies reveal that when we laugh, our heart rate temporarily increases – giving us a mini workout – while our blood pressure drops lower than before we started laughing. It is like hitting a reset button for our entire system.

Psychology of joy and resilience

I remember my incredibly witty dentist in Singapore. He made me laugh so much that my fear of the drill simply vanished. This mirrors the groundbreaking work of Norman Cousins, who documented how sustained laughter sessions provided genuine pain relief during his recovery from a serious illness.

“I made the joyous discovery that 10 minutes of genuine belly laughter had an anesthetic effect and would give me at least two hours of pain-free sleep,” he wrote.

What strikes me most is how people who laugh regularly seem to bounce back from life’s challenges with more grace. There is research backing this observation. When we find humour in difficult situations, we are essentially reframing our problems, which reduces their psychological impact.

Psychologists note that humour serves multiple functions simultaneously – it provides perspective, creates social connections and helps regulate our emotions. People who use appropriate humour tend to have better mental health outcomes across the board.

Tragedy of stolen laughter

This brings me to something that breaks my heart: adults who were never allowed to laugh as children. Some parents punish their children for giggling or being silly, robbing them of what should be a natural birthright.

These children often grow up feeling guilty about expressing joy, constantly apologising for their happiness. These individuals frequently struggle with depression and anxiety later in life. The good news? It’s never too late to reclaim your right to laugh.

There is something magical about shared laughter that goes beyond individual benefits. When we laugh together, our bodies actually synchronise neurochemically.

It is like our souls are dancing together, creating bonds that strengthen relationships and communities.

Workplace studies show that teams with a healthy sense of humour tend to collaborate better, experience less conflict and demonstrate greater creativity. Laughter is contagious and that is a beautiful thing.

Benefits of laughter:

Make it intentional: Aim for 15-30 minutes of genuine humour each day. Whether through comedy clips, funny podcasts or silly videos, treat laughter like a daily prescription.

Share the joy: Group laughter amplifies individual benefits. Watch comedies with friends, share funny stories or attend comedy shows.

Notice the absurd: Keep a mental – or even physical – humour journal. Train yourself to spot the amusing moments in everyday life.

Seek professional help: If you are struggling to reconnect with laughter, certified laughter therapists or laughter clubs can help guide you back to joy.

Bottom line

The evidence is overwhelming: laughter deserves recognition as a legitimate form of medicine. From measurable brain chemistry changes to documented pain relief and enhanced resilience, humour is one of the most accessible wellness tools we have.

In our stress-filled world, the most profound prescription may also be the simplest: laugh freely and often, and your body, mind and soul will thank you.

Discover what makes you laugh and unlock a healthier, more joyful path forward.

Nahlana T. Kreshnan is a somatic psychotherapist and life and executive coach. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com