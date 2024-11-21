Living life with purpose and intensity

WHO is Memento Mori truly for – the ones left reeling from the sudden loss of a loved one or those standing at the precipice of their mortality? The answer is both.

It is for those who mourn, stunned by the abrupt fragility of life, and for those who still walk this earth, wondering how to make the most of the time they have. It is a philosophy that bridges the living and the dead, a timeless reminder that life is precious and impermanent.

Life is a tapestry of delicate threads, each moment vibrant yet fragile, vulnerable to fate’s unpredictability. When the thread is cut, grief often overwhelms those left behind, filling the air with unanswered questions and disbelief.

Yet, in the stillness of sorrow, loved ones find solace in memories – laughter shared, passions pursued and love freely given. These moments, once ordinary, become extraordinary reminders that even a fleeting life can be lived with purpose and intensity.

Central to Memento Mori is the beautiful art of letting go – not of life itself, but of the burdens that prevent us from living fully. Letting go is not about giving up; it is about releasing the things that weigh us down, embracing the present and facing the future with clarity and courage.

Letting go of ego: Our egos cling to the need for recognition, validation and control. Memento Mori invites us to loosen that grip, encouraging joy in the success of others and freedom from constant comparison. True worth is not found in accolades or possessions but in the inherent value of being human.

Letting go of the

illusion of control: Life’s unpredictability can be daunting and beautiful. Surrendering to the flow of life allows us to embrace its uncertainties with grace, seeing challenges as opportunities for growth and resilience.

Letting go of the past: Regrets and resentments are anchors that keep us tethered to what can no longer be changed. By forgiving ourselves and others, we can transform the past into a source of wisdom rather than a burden.

Letting go of material attachments: In a world consumed by consumerism, Memento Mori reminds us that happiness is not in possessions but in experiences, relationships and acts of kindness. Material things fade but the legacy of love and compassion endures.

Letting go of the fear of death: Death, as natural as birth, is not an

end to dread but a truth to embrace. Confronting mortality frees us from

fear, enabling us to live with greater presence and gratitude. This practice

of letting go clears the path for a life lived intentionally, unburdened by regret or fear, and open to the fullness of each fleeting moment. It is about cultivating simple, conscious habits that bring clarity and intention to everyday living.

Daily reflection: Begin or end each day with quiet contemplation. Ask yourself: “If today were my last, would I be content with how I lived it?”

Let this guide your choices.

Confront your fears: Identify what you have been avoiding – a dream deferred, a difficult conversation or a leap of faith – and take action. Courage is the antidote for regret.

Practice gratitude: Notice life’s small blessings, from the beauty of nature to acts of kindness. Gratitude shifts focus from what is missing to what is present.

Connect with nature: Spend time outdoors, observing life’s cycles of renewal and decay. The changing seasons, blooming flowers and falling leaves remind us of impermanence.

Create a legacy: Reflect on how you want to be remembered. It is not about grand achievements but the love, kindness and positive impact you leave behind.

Live intentionally: Infuse meaning into daily actions. Whether eating, working or connecting with loved ones, presence transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Memento Mori teaches us that life’s beauty lies in its impermanence. For the grieving, it offers solace in memories and a reminder that a well-lived life, though brief, is profound.

For the living, it is a call to awaken, to shed the unnecessary and to embrace the extraordinary gift of each moment.

Dr Praveena Rajendra is a certified mental health and awareness practitioner specialising in

narcissistic abuse recovery.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com