Looking beyond Gen Z’s resume

AS 2024 draws to a close, many companies find themselves ramping up their recruitment efforts to prepare for the year ahead.

Amid this rush, one question looms larger than ever: Are our hiring processes truly equipped to understand and capture the unique talents of Generation Z?

Born between 1997 and 2012, Gen Z are no longer the “future” of the workforce; they are the present. And

yet, much of the recruitment world continues to rely on traditional methods – resumes, interviews and rigid academic qualifications – that fail to tap into the full potential of this digitally savvy, values-driven generation.

If businesses are serious about future-proofing their workforce, they need to look beyond these outdated markers of competency and rethink how they assess and hire Gen Z talent.

Problem with traditional hiring

The problem starts with a tool as old as the hiring process itself: the resume. While resumes can provide a snapshot of past achievements, they often fail to capture what really matters in today’s fast-evolving work environment – creativity, adaptability and a willingness to learn.

For example, Gen Z thrive on projects that demand cross-disciplinary thinking and digital innovation. A resume listing past internships or GPA scores may not fully convey the entrepreneurial spirit of a Gen Z worker who has run a successful online store, created viral content or coded an app in their free time.

Then there is the interview, a cornerstone of recruitment that is often seen as a definitive test of “fit”. The reality? Interviews tend to favour those who are naturally charismatic or well-versed in professional jargon, traits that may or may not correlate with job performance.

For a generation accustomed to asynchronous communication and collaborative tools, the traditional one-on-one interview can feel more like a performance than an authentic conversation.

Before we talk about solutions, it is worth highlighting what Gen Z workers bring to the table. This generation has grown up in an era of rapid technological change and social activism.

They are digital natives who not only understand emerging tools but also adapt to them quickly. Their early exposure to global issues like climate change, social justice and mental health advocacy has instilled in them a desire to work with purpose.

Gen Z value inclusivity, creativity and growth. They are not just looking for jobs – they are looking for roles where they can make an impact while continuously learning and evolving. Recognising and nurturing these qualities should be the goal of every forward-thinking hiring strategy.

Rethinking the hiring process

Digital portfolios over resumes

A Gen Z candidate’s portfolio – whether it as a website, blog, GitHub repository or social media profile – can say far more about their capabilities than a one-page resume ever could. Digital portfolios provide tangible proof of what they have created, managed or innovated. For example, a portfolio showcasing video editing skills or app development projects speaks directly to their abilities rather than relying on vague bullet points.

Gamified hiring processes

Companies like Deloitte and Unilever have started incorporating gamified assessments into their recruitment strategies. These games measure cognitive abilities, decision-making skills and even cultural fit in a way that feels engaging rather than intimidating. For Gen Z, who grew up on apps and games, this approach feels natural and allows their skills to shine in a less formal setting.

Leveraging AI and data-driven insights

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools can analyse applications and portfolios to identify qualities that traditional methods may overlook. For example, an AI-driven system can assess writing samples, code or designs, flagging candidates with exceptional potential based on their work rather than their credentials.

Reverse mentorship during hiring

Consider incorporating reverse mentorship into the hiring process. Pair senior employees with Gen Z candidates during assessments, allowing both sides to exchange insights. This approach not only helps candidates feel valued but also gives the company a clearer picture of how they may fit into the team.

In conclusion, to truly capture the potential of Gen Z workers, companies must first let go of the idea that hiring is a one-size-fits-all process.

The businesses that thrive in the coming years will be those that recognise the need to evolve – adapting their recruitment methods to better understand and engage with this dynamic, tech-savvy generation.

Gen Z is not just another group of employees; they represent a shift in how we think about work, purpose and collaboration. By embracing their values and rethinking hiring processes, companies can not only attract top talent but also create workplaces that are more innovative, inclusive and resilient.

It is time to move beyond resumes and interviews. Let us build hiring processes that see Gen Z not as another checkbox to fill, but as equal partners in shaping the future of work.

The writer is CEO and founder of Hesa Healthcare Recruitment Agency and member of the industrial advisory panel for the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Universiti Malaya.

