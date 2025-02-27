Macsa: Strengthen disability rights protection

THE Malaysian Alliance of Civil Society Organisations (Macsa), a coalition of 60

non-governmental and civil society groups, expresses concern over the recent tragic death of a blind man who was run over by a Light Rail Transit train after falling onto the tracks at the Titiwangsa station.

It appears the train operator was unaware of the fall, and there were no staff present to assist people with disabilities (PwD).

Through a report from one of our PwD members of the “Persatuan Orang-Orang Cacat Penglihatan Islam Malaysia” (Pertis), it was noted that since the gazetting of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008 (Act 685), at least seven incidents involving blind individuals in public areas have been reported.

All of these incidents resulted from public facility providers’ failure to comply with the procedures and guidelines outlined in Part IV of Act 685.

Macsa urges the government, through relevant ministries – namely the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry as well as the Transport Ministry – to thoroughly address the concerns faced by PwD in public areas and ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the CRPD (Convention on the Rights of PwD) and Act 685.

Legal provisions to protect the PwD’s basic rights will remain toothless and ineffective without the government’s intervention in ensuring that all providers of public facilities uphold their shared responsibilities towards people with disabilities.

Macsa also calls for urgent amendments to the Act to include enforcement and penalty provisions, ensuring that any violation of the Act can be legally dealt with.

These demands are in line with the recommendations Macsa submitted to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights during the Universal Periodic Review processes in Geneva last year and in 2018.

Macsa would like to take this opportunity to thank all activists who have tirelessly fought for the rights of people with disabilities.

A special thanks goes to the activists in Pertis. Their commitment, creativity and dedication to improving the well-being and welfare of blind individuals will continue to inspire all Macsa members.

Prof Dr Rafidah Hanim Mokhtar

Macsa Co-Chairperson

President

International Women’s Alliance for Family Institution and Quality Education