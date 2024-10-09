Most transformative exercise for firms

IT is a given that digitilisation is the way forward or you will be left behind. Other than using big data analytics deployed by central governments and giant corporations, what can other organisations with far fewer resources do to leapfrog to the forefront and stay ahead of competitors?

In their quests for excellence, many organisations have developed standards that deliver top-notch services or produce superior-quality goods. Quite a few gained International Organisation for Standardisation certifications to further boost their credibility.

To aggrandise public image, many public and private sector organisations display grandiose vision and mission statements on their websites and office walls. However, these statements ring hollow if the staff cannot identify the initial steps required to embark on such a noble journey.

Furthermore, many companies proudly include a string of industry awards in their advertisements and exhibit them on display shelves at their reception. However, only a few of these awards have undergone meticulous selection, with criteria defined by a highly respected panel.

The majority are rather dubious, including “international awards” requiring recipients to travel long distances to receive them at grand dinners in five-star hotels overseas. Whether awards were bought directly or indirectly, the ceremonies are nothing more than hyped-up business events.

To the unsuspecting public, the image of organising bodies may have been elevated by churning out numerous awards. For example, there were over 100 winners at the Sixth Malaysia Tourism Council Gold Awards in Kuching on Oct 22, 2022, making them a dime a dozen.

As a travel industry trainer and business consultant, I am least impressed with vision and mission statements, ISO certifications and industry awards. This is because the success of any organisation depends on setting and executing sound policies, procedures and processes.

Standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be written down to be clearly understood and fully complied with to deliver consistent services and achieve sustainable results. SOPs are great for routine matters but can be inadequate to handle emergencies, accidents and incidents.

When unfortunate events occur, most organisations can be caught off guard. While some may succeed in swiftly controlling the damage, others might freeze or panic, allowing the situation to escalate, and turning minor incidents into major disasters.

What is the most transformative exercise organisations can undertake? Developing contingency plans. These SOPs are essential for managing emergencies, accidents and incidents, helping to prevent and control

potential disasters. This exercise can fundamentally improve the company’s operations and culture.

The benefits are immediate as SOPs for routine matters will also be perfected. Productivity and profits will rise in tandem with increased safety and security, without which the reputation or very existence of large corporations could be wiped out by a major man-made or natural disaster.

For example, if we were to choose between three bidding tour companies that are equally good overall to organise an overseas incentive trip to reward the performance for 1,000 qualifiers, we would pick the one with contingency plans in place.

Any organisation that has contingency plans would have attempted to identify all the things that could go wrong and taken measures to prevent or reduce their possibilities. And if something untoward were to happen, it would be handled as well as possibly could.

However, many organisations do not have contingency plans because they must be developed internally and also incorporate contact numbers of key staff and contractors for immediate actions or decisions.

Contingency plans cannot be completed within a few days as it can take weeks and even months, starting with a working committee of between four to eight. They need to be immersed in intensive discussions.

Every point, proposal or possibility needs to be recorded without being judgemental to facilitate a free flow of ideas. The possible problems or things that could go wrong could number by the hundreds and even thousands, and can range from likely to unlikely or impossible.

These should be grouped before the best solutions are decided, which would be presented to the top management for advice and amendment. Such presentations and amendments would have to be repeated dozens of times before the contingency plans are ready.

Contingency plans in PDF files and uploaded on phones allow for easy retrieval and should have many versions, with the fullest version with sensitive matters confined to owners, directors and senior management, and lesser versions for management, supervisory, office and field staff.

