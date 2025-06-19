THE East-West Highway is a marvel of its era, serving to block off communist insurgency in the thick jungles and to shorten the distance between the northern east and west coast states.

While it has served the nation for over four decades, the highway also has a reputation for being one of the most dangerous roads to drive on due to the hilly terrain, eerie darkness at night and frequent encounters with wildlife.

The government has made efforts to improve safety along the highway but serious accidents involving humans and wildlife still occur from time to time.

Evidence of these incidents can be seen in the damaged, often non-functioning guardrails and the occasional pothole-ridden or uneven stretches of road.

It is time for the government to seriously consider constructing a new East-West Highway – one that better serves the people and provides safer passage for motorists and wildlife.

The new highway could incorporate multiple viaduct sections, creating larger wildlife crossings beneath and significantly reducing the risk of human-wildlife conflicts.

Additionally, a redesigned route could help straighten the current winding alignment, while integrating traffic-calming features to make the journey safer and less stressful for drivers.

A good example of an effective upgrade can be seen in the improvements made to Federal Route 5 for the West Coast Expressway, where drivers can confidently travel at the designated speed limit.

Malaysia has many globally renowned civil infrastructure companies with the expertise to balance wildlife preservation and road safety in large-scale projects.

Regardless, Malaysian companies have proven their capabilities, having constructed highways that span nearly the entire Peninsular Malaysia, including the ongoing Pan Borneo Highway project.

At present, the East-West Highway is the most viable option to travel between the northern east and west coast states.

Alternative routes, such as the Second East–West Highway through Simpang Pulai and Gua Musang, are equally dangerous, while other options, like detouring through Selangor and using the East Coast Expressway, are significantly longer.

It is hoped that the government will soon develop a comprehensive solution to prevent further accidents and wildlife roadkills.

Andrew Lee