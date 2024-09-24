Perak Ruler’s call for inclusivity vital for national unity

THE call by Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah for inclusivity in the armed forces should be welcomed as it is crucial for national unity.

This call is particularly important in a multi-racial, multi-religious and multicultural society such as Malaysia.

A multi-racial armed forces reflects the nation’s diversity, thereby providing representation for all ethnic groups.

Since we are equal before the law and share allegiance to King and country, we all should bear the responsibility and burden of defending the nation against its threats and foes.

Defending or serving the country must be a shared responsibility.

This fosters a sense of belonging and ownership among various communities.

A diverse armed forces can enhance social cohesion and trust among ethnic groups.

Inclusivity helps mitigate ethnic tensions and promotes national unity as individuals from various backgrounds work together toward common goals.

We have seen how this previously led to strong bonds between people of different races and backgrounds.

Promoting inclusivity can help attract a broader range of talent, thus enhancing the strength and resilience of the armed forces, which is much needed in times of national need.

The same can be said about our civil service and police, which must also be more inclusive and representative of our multiracial nation.

There are many ways we can practice multi-racial inclusion.

Government recruitment must promote diversity and inclusivity as part of its SOP.

This includes setting targets for representation from various ethnic groups.

We must also provide clear pathways for career progression, ensuring that racial and ethnic minorities have equitable access to leadership roles and decision-making positions.

How about conducting targeted recruitment drives for under-represented groups, including those in Sabah and Sarawak?

After recruitment, training programmes should emphasise diversity, equity and inclusion.

Teaching cultural sensitivity and awareness to all personnel can help foster an inclusive environment.

We could also establish mentorship programmes that pair junior recruits from diverse backgrounds with experienced mentors.

Inclusivity can help build trust and partnerships with various ethnic groups within communities.

By embracing a multi-racial mix and fostering inclusivity, the armed forces and civil service can function more effectively and represent the rich tapestry of Malaysian society, ultimately contributing to a more harmonious, prosperous and united nation.

Let us move forward with determination, ensuring that all citizens have equal opportunities to contribute to and benefit from the vital work of our public service sectors.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Member of National Unity Advisory Council