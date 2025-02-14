WHAT do the US government’s backtracking on TikTok ban and flip-flopping on tariffs on Canada and Mexico have in common with Malaysia’s shifting stance on vape laws?

They all reflect the dangers of poorly planned policies that get reversed just as quickly as they are introduced – creating confusion, uncertainty and unintended consequences.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad’s recent statement

that the government is open to reconsidering a ban on vaping is a textbook example of this problem.

Less than a year ago, the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 was introduced precisely because vaping had already become too widespread to ban outright.

The government settled on regulation instead – requiring mandatory product registration and removing 80% of non-compliant vape products from the market.

Now, there is talk of a U-turn. However, the reality is simple: once a product has become mainstream, banning it is neither practical nor effective. It will not stop people from using it, and worse, will only drive the market underground.

We have seen this with contraband cigarettes, which continue to thrive despite restrictions. If vaping is banned, expect illegal sellers to fill the gap with unregulated and potentially dangerous products. And let us not get started on the economic impact and loss of jobs.

We have seen how knee-jerk policy reversals create chaos elsewhere. In

the US, a rushed attempt to ban TikTok before Donald Trump earlier left office led to legal challenges, confusion and, ultimately, a reversal came one day after it took effect.

It was a classic case of making a decision without thinking through the practical implications.

Similarly, Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico recently caused panic in the business community, only for him to retreat

after both countries took retaliatory measures.

The uncertainty hurt businesses, and the US economy itself suffered from the back-and-forth. The same pattern is now playing out with Malaysia’s vape laws.

What message does this send to businesses and the public? If policies can change at the drop of a hat, how can companies plan investments?

How can people trust that today’s law will not be reversed tomorrow? Investors value stability, and a government that flip-flops on key policies will only drive them away.

The way forward is not another U-turn but smarter enforcement. Instead

of banning vape products, including smoking alternatives outright, the government should focus on tightening regulations, restricting sales to minors and ensuring compliance from industry players.

Strengthening the current framework is the responsible approach – not backtracking on a law that was only recently introduced.

The government must learn from past mistakes and stop making policies on impulse. When it comes to public health, the economy and consumer trust, there is no room for inconsistency.

A well-governed nation does not operate on sudden reversals – it plans ahead and follows through.

Goh Thai Heng