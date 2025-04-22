Power of immersive learning

IN today’s rapidly evolving world, knowledge acquisition is no longer about passive absorption, it is about active engagement, critical thinking and application.

Yet, many educational practices remain anchored in traditional content delivery, assuming that information alone equates to learning. The reality, however, is far more complex.

Consider the experience of many educators – a well-planned lesson, rich in content and structure – met with disengaged students of bored expressions, distracted minds and a lack of meaningful interaction.

This disconnect is not due to a lack of effort from educators or interest from students but rather a fundamental misalignment between how information is taught and how it is best absorbed.

A growing number of educators worldwide are shifting their pedagogical approaches to embrace methodologies that foster immersive learning experiences.

One such approach is Dorothy Heathcote’s Mantle of the Expert, which positions students as

active participants rather than passive recipients. This technique reimagines traditional teaching by placing learners in real-world or fictional scenarios where they take on expert roles, engaging deeply with content in a way that fosters critical thinking and problem solving.

I first encountered the Mantle of the Expert in 2008, during a pivotal career transition. What was meant to be a dream job, blending my love for the arts and education, soon became a challenging experience.

Despite my passion and well-prepared lessons, I found myself grappling with disengaged students. No matter how structured or detailed my plans were, something wasn’t clicking. The disconnect was clear: I was teaching but they weren’t truly learning.

Determined to bridge this gap, I delved deeper into alternative pedagogical approaches – and discovered the Mantle of the Expert. The concept immediately resonated.

I began reworking my lessons, moving away from rigid dependence on ready-made texts and scripts, most of which were rooted in Western contexts, and instead turned to more relatable, local narratives. I started posing scenarios, asking questions and inviting students to imagine, create and dream.

The impact was especially profound in my writing classes. By encouraging students to approach their work from their own perspectives – as experts of their

own experiences – their writing transformed. What emerged were pieces that were deeply original, personal and culturally grounded. The students were not just completing assignments – they were owning their stories.

This approach is not limited to the arts. For instance, in a US secondary school, educators applied the Mantle of the Expert to Russian literature studies. Instead of merely reading Pushkin, Gogol, Tolstoy and Chekhov, students were immersed

in 19th-century Russia, assuming roles as serfs, navigating societal hierarchies and debating ethical dilemmas. This role-play transformed the learning experience, cultivating empathy and a nuanced understanding of historical and literary contexts, skills that extend far beyond the classroom.

Closer to home, this method

can be seamlessly integrated across disciplines. Imagine first-year law students stepping into the role of practising lawyers, analysing cases

in a gamified environment or honing their advocacy skills in a virtual reality moot court.

Picture biology students using HoloLens to explore human anatomy and navigate real-world medical scenarios, simulating the decision-making processes of experienced professionals.

By shifting the focus from teaching content to experiential discovery, educators empower students to engage, analyse and innovate, skills that are crucial in an era where information is readily available but critical thinking remains paramount.

While textbooks, theories and structured instruction remain foundational, they should serve as tools for exploration rather than rigid directives. The future of education lies not in delivering more content but in creating environments where students take ownership of their learning.

If we are serious about developing the next generation of thinkers, problem-solvers and leaders, we must rethink how we view our students, not as passive learners but as experts in the making.

Mark Beau De Silva is a senior lecturer and award-winning playwright at the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Faculty of Social Science and Leisure Management, Taylor's University.