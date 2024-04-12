Prompt and effective action on flooding needed

THE fierce and fully charged rainstorms of the past few days again have shown how vulnerable parts of our country are to the new and furious thrust of fast-changing monsoonal patterns.

December, at least its early part, is expected to be devastatingly damp, causing even more distress to an adversely affected and displaced community of flood victims, numbering an estimated 150,000 Malaysians.

The most adverse effects of climate change are upon us. They are affecting not just us but other countries. Southern Thailand is also experiencing the same situation as our northern peninsular region.

To prevent the situation from deteriorating further in the long term, the government has to give the highest attention and importance to environmental impact assessment, monitoring and management for all industrial, infrastructure and residential development projects in every part of the country.

It has to be done on a coordinated national scale. The preservation of water catchment areas cannot be compromised, given our increasing population and development activities. Drainage for sharply increased rainwater outflows has to be vastly improved wherever possible.

There has to be a moratorium on further forest clearing so that the ecosystem is not damaged further.

Agriculture, especially in respect of food production, has to be prioritised but it should not be carried at the cost of disturbing further fundamental principles of sound sustainable management.

The creation of dykes and bunds in certain areas has to be explored. We cannot adopt a defeatist attitude that Mother Nature is the cause of all our climatic woes.

Instead, we should handle this threatening ecological situation with changing weather patterns with greater determination, proper environmental studies and dedication to the well-being of all Malaysians.

To say that this is an annual affair does not capture the seriousness of the danger posed to vulnerable communities in certain areas.

Recently, some of our MPs were prevented from accessing Parliament for a couple of hours due to flooding in the access roads.

Floods are, therefore, not an academic or textbook subject or something to learn from press and media coverage.

The threat of fast-rising floodwaters that can pose a clear, present and imminent danger is there, directly in front, behind, beneath and above you. It is a stark reality that threatens health, life and livelihoods.

There is an obligation to act expeditiously, utilising all resources and the scientific, engineering and environmental expertise available.

Datuk M. Santhananaban is a retired

Malaysian ambassador with 45 years

of public sector experience.

