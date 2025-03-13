Protect our children from sugar-coated traps

MALAYSIA is facing a chilling reality – candies and toys masquerading as harmless treats but designed to mimic vapes, syringes and cigarettes are infiltrating stores, targeting our most vulnerable: children.

These products are not just a harmless gimmick; they are a gateway to addiction, subtly normalising dangerous habits that could shape a lifetime of dependency and health risks.

Growing threat in our stores

Shocking reports reveal a surge of candy vapes and toy syringes flooding local markets. The Consumers’ Association of Penang has uncovered these products being aggressively marketed to children, with bright, playful packaging cleverly concealing their harmful intent.

Experts warn that these deceptive candies “soften” the image of smoking and drug use, making young minds more susceptible to future addictions.

A tragedy that should never have happened, the devastating consequences of these dangerous sweets became painfully clear when a 10-year-old boy in Penang choked to death after eating a gummy candy designed like an eyeball.

The candy’s sticky texture lodged in his airway, leading to his untimely death. Only after this horrific tragedy did authorities move to ban the product – yet another example of Malaysia’s reactionary enforcement rather than proactive prevention.

History keeps repeating itself, and this is not the first time Malaysia has faced such a crisis. In 2019, the country battled the “ghost smoke” candy epidemic, where children were seen blowing candy-produced smoke, mimicking cigarette use.

The product had been available for years before a video that went viral finally forced authorities to act.

The pattern is clear: dangerous products reach children long before regulators intervene. Why do these products keep reaching our children despite existing regulations?

Malaysia continues to struggle to keep these deceptive and dangerous products off store shelves. The root causes include regulatory loopholes where there is no specific law banning candies that resemble adult products.

Authorities rely on trade description laws rather than child safety regulations, creating gaps that manufacturers exploit.

Weak enforcement, where many of these candies are cheap imports entering Malaysia with misleading labels or fake halal logos, makes it difficult to track them.

Occasional raids are not enough to stop the flow. With strong market demand and children naturally drawn to these products, some shopkeepers secretly stock them, selling them under the counter or via online platforms – making regulation nearly impossible.

A sluggish government response – where authorities often act only after public outrage or a tragic incident – worsens the problem.

Why must we wait for a death or a video shared by many before action is taken? This issue demands more than just national enforcement; it is time for coordinated regional and global efforts to ban these hazardous products.

Many of these candies are produced in China. As the current chair of Asean, Malaysia should seize this opportunity to push for regional alignment in banning these products across Southeast Asia.

Governments must tighten import controls, hold manufacturers accountable through international trade agreements and implement stricter regulations to prevent these dangerous products from reaching store shelves.

Public awareness and proactive enforcement are crucial in safeguarding our children.

What must be done now?

These cases highlight the urgent need for stronger laws, stricter market surveillance and proactive enforcement.

We must:

- Ban all candies and toys that mimic vapes, syringes or adult products – block them before they enter the market.

- Strengthen import checks to ensure dangerous candies do not slip into Malaysia unnoticed.

- Increase surprise raids at stores and school zones to stop illicit sales before children get hooked.

- Educate parents and children about the risks of these deceptive products – awareness is the strongest defence.

- Encourage public reporting – if you see a vape-shaped candy, report it immediately. Every citizen has a role to play in keeping our children safe.

The time to act is now or history will repeat itself. One more child will get hooked. One more innocent life will be lost, all because dangerous and deceptive sweets slipped through before anyone could stop them.

Vape-shaped candies and syringe sweets are sugar-coated traps designed to addict and destroy children. This is not just a gimmick; it is a calculated assault on our children.

Parents, teachers and the citizens are the first line of defence. The next time you see one of these sinister treats, snap a photo, report it and demand action.

Our children’s safety is non-negotiable. Candy should bring joy, not addiction. This dangerous trend must end now. Child safety is everyone’s responsibility. Together, we can stop this menace before it steals another innocent life.

Saral James Maniam

Secretary-General

Malaysian Association of

Standards Users