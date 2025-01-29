INTERNATIONAL Day of Education, observed annually on Jan 24, serves as a global reminder of the vital role education plays in empowering individuals and communities.

The theme for 2025, “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation”, highlights a pressing challenge: how education can adapt to the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) while ensuring human creativity, ethical reasoning and decision-making remain central.

When we look across different industries, we can see that AI-driven tools are revolutionising business practices. However, this transformation also brings new challenges for our workforce.

Today’s professionals need to not only grasp the fundamentals of AI but also work harmoniously alongside it. This means education must adapt to prepare future generations with the essential skills and knowledge to thrive in a world where AI is a part of everyday life.

AI is wonderfully transforming the way we learn by reshaping the knowledge and skills that students need for success in today’s workforce.

We are seeing traditional subjects being enriched with exciting AI topics like machine learning, data science and natural language processing. Even more exciting is the shift towards interdisciplinary learning, which beautifully blends technical skills with creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Ultimately, we aim to prepare a workforce that is ready to harness the power of AI to tackle complex challenges, spark innovation and adapt to the exciting pace of technological advancements.

To address these challenges, incorporating AI into the curriculum is no longer optional – it is a necessity. Universities must prepare students to understand the fundamentals of AI, such as machine learning, data analysis and natural language processing while also equipping them with the skills to apply this knowledge ethically and creatively.

For example, introducing AI-related courses and integrating practical projects into various disciplines, whether engineering, business or the arts, can bridge the gap between education and industry needs.

Furthermore, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration can help students understand AI’s applications across sectors, emphasising its potential to solve complex and real-world problems.

At the same time, critical thinking, problem-solving and ethical reasoning must remain at the heart of education. By emphasising these values, educational institutions can ensure that graduates possess the adaptability and resilience required to lead in an AI-driven future.

One of the most exciting changes AI brings to the curriculum is the introduction of real-world case studies. Students are not just limited to theoretical knowledge anymore; they have hands-on projects that closely mimic industry scenarios.

With the help of AI-powered tools, students can analyse large datasets, develop predictive models and design intelligent systems. This makes their learning experience more engaging and prepares them for careers in AI-driven industries such as healthcare, finance and logistics.

By integrating AI-focused learning, emphasising ethical considerations and fostering adaptive education, institutions are preparing students to thrive in an AI-driven world. As this transformation continues, education will play a pivotal role in shaping a future where technology and humanity coexist harmoniously.

Prof Ts Dr Angela Lee Siew Hoong is the deputy dean at the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, School of Engineering and Technology at Sunway University.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com