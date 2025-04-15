Safeguarding Malaysia’s maritime sovereignty

MALAYSIA is a maritime nation thanks to its strategic geographical location and abundant maritime resources.

However, it faces complex challenges in safeguarding its maritime sovereignty due to overlapping maritime boundaries with neighbouring countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines.

Malaysia’s strategic location also presents significant challenges, particularly in the form of territorial disputes and overlapping claims over land and maritime zones. These conflicts frequently revolve around access to marine resources, fisheries and navigational rights.

The Straits of Malacca, a prominent global shipping route, poses additional issues related to maritime security, environmental degradation and contested navigational entitlements involving Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

The South China Sea is a focal point for competing claims between Malaysia and its neighboring countries – particularly Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei – centred on exclusive economic zones (EEZ) and resource-rich areas believed to contain substantial hydrocarbon reserves.

The Straits of Malacca and the South China Sea are two highly volatile maritime regions often at the forefront of regional conflicts.

The growing geopolitical tensions in in both areas further complicate enforcement efforts, highlighting the need for a robust and strategic approach to maritime security.

One of the most pressing concerns is territorial disputes, particularly the overlapping claims involving China’s nine-dash line. These disputes not only threaten Malaysia’s sovereignty but also create friction in regional diplomacy.

Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive, multifaceted strategy that integrates legal, security, diplomatic and environmental measures.

Strengthening Malaysia’s legal framework in alignment with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and regional security agreements will reinforce its legal standing in maritime disputes.

UNCLOS, often referred to as the “constitution of the oceans”, provides a comprehensive framework for governing maritime activities and managing ocean resources.

As a signatory since 1996, Malaysia has utilised UNCLOS to define its maritime zones, including its territorial sea, contiguous zone, EEZ and continental shelf. These zones collectively enhance Malaysia’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction over maritime areas rich in natural resources, critical for economic development and national security.

Investing in the modernisation of Malaysia’s naval and coast guard capabilities, such as advanced offshore patrol vessels, radar systems, and AI-driven surveillance will enhance monitoring and rapid response capabilities.

Additionally, regional cooperation through Asean-led initiatives, such as the code of conduct for the South China Sea and joint maritime patrols with neighbouring nations, will bolster security and stability.

Beyond security measures, sustainable maritime governance is crucial. Promoting

eco-maritime security through blue economy policies and the establishment of marine protected areas can strengthen Malaysia’s sovereignty while preserving marine ecosystems.

Furthermore, engaging local communities and maritime industry stakeholders in security initiatives through awareness programme, education and participatory monitoring can enhance national resilience.

Ultimately, Malaysia must adopt a holistic approach that combines diplomatic engagement, military preparedness, legal reinforcement and technological advancements.

By fostering regional collaboration and investing in maritime defence capabilities, Malaysia can effectively protect its sovereignty, safeguard its maritime borders and contribute to stability in the region.

Dr Izyan Munirah Mohd Zaideen is a

senior lecturer at Faculty of Maritime Studies, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com