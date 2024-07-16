Safeguarding maritime waters crucial for national sovereignty

BEING a maritime nation, Malaysia’s body of waters, encompassing the Malacca Strait, South China Sea, and Sulu-Celebes Sea, play a critical role in the nation’s security, economy, and environmental sustainability.

As a key trading nation where over 90% of traded goods are shipped by sea, protecting these waters is essential for maintaining national sovereignty, securing economic interests, and promoting regional stability.

The National Institute of Public Administration conducted a Minister’s Conversation forum recently deliberated at length on the importance of maritime security for the nation’s survival.

Malaysia’s maritime waters are of immense strategic and economic importance.

The Malacca Strait being one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes facilitates the passage of thousands of international vessels annually.

It is a critical chokepoint, where a large portion of global trade transits through this narrow waterway.

The South China Sea, rich in marine resources and potential hydrocarbon reserves, is another area of significant economic interest.

The fishing industry, crucial for local livelihoods and national food security, heavily depends on these waters.

Additionally, the potential for substantial oil and gas reserves in the region underscores the economic stakes involved.

Safeguarding maritime waters is intrinsically linked to preserving national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The South China Sea, in particular, is a hotspot for territorial disputes involving multiple countries, including China, the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Malaysia’s ability to assert its territorial claims and protect its maritime boundaries is vital for maintaining its sovereignty.

Failure to do so could lead to encroachments, compromising national security and weakening Malaysia’s position in regional and international affairs.

Several security threats challenge Malaysia’s maritime sovereignty, including piracy, illegal fishing, smuggling, illegal immigrants and territorial disputes.

Illegal fishing not only depletes marine resources but also undermines the livelihoods of local communities.

Smuggling and illegal immigrants often facilitated by porous maritime borders, further complicate security efforts.

Territorial disputes, particularly in the South China Sea, add another layer of complexity.

These disputes can escalate into conflicts, threatening regional stability.

Ensuring a robust maritime security framework is crucial for deterring potential aggressors and maintaining peace in the region.

In this matter, the Total Defense (Hanruh) approach plays a pivotal role in maintaining maritime security.

The role of enforcement agencies such as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Marine Police and Customs cannot be over-emphasised.

Modernising these agencies with advanced vessels and surveillance systems are essential. Investing in technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles, drones and maritime patrol aircraft can significantly enhance surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, enabling timely responses to threats.

Regional cooperation is equally important.

Malaysia’s ongoing effort to strengthen its ties with neighbouring countries and engage in joint maritime exercises, intelligence sharing, and coordinated patrols can be further expanded.

Platforms such as Asean, Asean Regional Forum and Five Power Defence Arrangements provide valuable avenues for collaboration and bolster our defence strategies. Additionally, partnerships with international allies can offer technological assistance, training, and strategic support.

Persistent measures taken in advocating for the peaceful resolution of disputes through international forums and arbitration mechanisms are very welcoming.

Diplomatic engagement with neighbouring countries to establish clear maritime boundaries and cooperative agreements can mitigate conflicts and promote mutual benefits.

This includes upholding stringent regulations against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Additionally, addressing environmental threats such as marine pollution and climate change through national and regional initiatives is essential for maintaining the health of maritime environments.

Succinctly, safeguarding Malaysia’s maritime waters is central to preserving national sovereignty, securing economic interests, and promoting regional stability.

A comprehensive approach that includes enhancing defence and enforcement capabilities, regional cooperation, legal and diplomatic efforts, and sustainable practices is crucial.

By prioritising maritime security, Malaysia can protect its sovereignty, ensure economic prosperity, and contribute to regional peace and stability.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com