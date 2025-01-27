Shaping the future of digital defence

IN today’s hyper-connected world, cybersecurity threats are not just evolving; they are mutating at breakneck speed.

As data breaches hit harder and hackers grow bolder, the industry

is turning to AI (artificial intelligence), not as a weapon but as an entire arsenal.

At the heart of this transformation lies the potential to predict attacks before they occur, automate responses and make security smarter, faster and leaner.

AI’s role in cybersecurity is more than just a tech trend; it is the frontline defence in our digital world. Here is how AI-driven innovations are reshaping the way we protect, predict and respond:

Smart surveillance and real-time monitoring: Gone are the days of manual threat analysis. AI systems, with machine learning at their core, can scan and analyse millions of data points across networks, flagging anomalies before they turn into actual threats.

Imagine a security system that knows what “normal” network behaviour looks like and raises an alert the moment something deviates. From unusual logins to suspicious data transfers, AI is not just identifying risks; it is pre-emptively striking them down.

Predictive analytics – outsmarting hackers: Today’s AI tools don’t just detect; they predict. By analysing historical cyberattack data, AI algorithms identify patterns and forecast potential vulnerabilities, giving companies a head start against hackers. The power of predictive analytics means organisations can patch holes before cybercriminals even know they are there, transforming security from a reactive approach to a proactive one.

Automated responses for faster counterattacks: Speed is everything when it comes to cyber defence. With AI at the helm, incident response times can drop from minutes to milliseconds. Picture this: an AI tool detects malware attempting to infiltrate a network and automatically shuts down access while alerting the security team. No need for human intervention – AI’s got this.

Real-world applications: From banking to health to IoT

AI-driven cybersecurity solutions are not hypothetical; they are active on the front lines in some of the most high-stakes environments:

Financial sector: With the sheer volume of financial data at stake, the banking industry is employing AI for real-time fraud detection and advanced encryption, reducing the risk of massive breaches.

Healthcare: As healthcare becomes increasingly digitalised, AI is stepping in to secure patient records and ensure compliance with stringent data privacy regulations. The result? More robust security for sensitive medical data.

IoT (internet of things) and edge security: From smart homes to connected cars, AI-powered security systems are protecting IoT devices against hacking. These tools process data locally on devices rather than relying on central servers, reducing latency and bolstering security in real-time.

Elephant in the room

However, it is not all smooth sailing. AI in cybersecurity is not without risks. Hackers are learning how to reverse-engineer and manipulate AI algorithms.

In “adversarial attacks”, attackers feed AI systems deceptive data, tricking them into labelling malicious actions as safe. This opens up a whole new threat vector: attacks on the AI itself.

Furthermore, while AI excels at automation and pattern recognition, it requires vast data sets to learn effectively. This necessity raises questions about privacy and ethical data usage.

The power to predict and respond faster than humans is exciting but we must handle it responsibly to avoid unintended consequences.

Rise of federated learning and on-device AI

AI is not static and neither is the cybersecurity landscape. Next-gen tools like federated learning, which trains AI models across decentralised devices, offer more secure, private learning.

This approach not only enhances data security but also reduces the risk of centralised data breaches. And with Edge AI bringing processing closer to IoT devices, we are entering an era of hyper-responsive, on-device cybersecurity.

The fusion of AI and cybersecurity is not just improving how we tackle cyber threats; it is reshaping the entire defence ecosystem.

It is fast, adaptive and intelligent – qualities that have become non-negotiable in a world of increasing digital complexity. But as we embrace AI’s capabilities, we must also prepare for the new challenges it brings.

Ts Mohd Roydean Osman is the vice president of innovation and commercialisation at Taylor’s University’s Centre for Research and Enterprise: Knowledge Transfer and Commercialisation. He has over 25 years of experience in the field of research and development, innovation management and as a technology strategist. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com