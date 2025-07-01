Steer Asean towards resilient future

MALAYSIA’S Asean chairmanship in 2025 marks a pivotal moment for

the region. By championing inclusivity, sustainability, economic diversification and balanced leadership, Malaysia can guide Asean towards stability, resilience and meaningful cooperation.

Tackling issues such as the Myanmar crisis, integrating Timor-Leste and revitalising the region’s digital economy, Malaysia’s proactive and transparent approach has the potential to shape Southeast Asia’s future while benefiting its citizens and the global community.

Key priorities

As Asean chair, Malaysia’s foremost priority must be fostering unity while respecting the sovereignty and diverse interests of member nations – an approach aligned with its Madani vision of inclusivity, integrity and equitable participation. This resonates with Asean’s foundational principle of “Unity in Diversity”.

Malaysia should continue to foster balanced relationships with all major and middle powers, reflecting Asean’s principle of neutrality. By doing so, Malaysia can help mitigate geopolitical rivalries and maintain Asean’s centrality.

In line with Asean’s 2040 goals, Malaysia

must champion initiatives to enhance regional resilience. Key focus areas should include:

0 Developing pragmatic frameworks for trade facilitation, technology exchange and resource-sharing, especially amidst inflationary and supply chain pressures.

0 Collaborating with regional players, such as the BRICS+ and other emerging markets, to diversify partners and reduce economic over-reliance on any single bloc.

0 Advocating a stronger regional focus on preventing and countering violent extremism (P/CVE). The global pivot towards the Indo-Pacific signals an intensifying competition for resources, heightening the risk of violent extremism and terrorism. While several Asean states have established P/CVE strategies, greater alignment with international best practices is essential. Such initiative could bolster global and regional partnerships, promote evidence-based approaches, leverage modern technologies and standardise professional competencies, ultimately strengthening collective resilience.

0 Prioritising climate action, biodiversity protection and renewable energy integration. Advocating stronger protection of Southeast Asia’s rainforests and marine ecosystems amid escalating climate threats will be crucial.

0 Championing Asean-wide adoption of 4IR technologies to bolster the digital economy, spur innovation and boost global competitiveness.

Addressing Myanmar crisis

Asean must move beyond statements and take decisive steps on Myanmar. This includes fully implementing the five-point consensus by

setting clear timelines and benchmarks for the junta to meet.

Malaysia, as chair, can propose a regular assessment mechanism with transparent reporting. By collaborating with the United Nations and other international bodies, the bloc can offer tangible “carrots and sticks” – ranging from development assistance to calibrating sanctions on key military-linked enterprises. Balancing non-interference with collective integrity remains crucial.

At the same time, Asean should step up humanitarian efforts by working with UN agencies to aid refugees and at-risk groups, including ethnic minorities and the Rohingya.

Establishing safe zones and corridors inside Myanmar is vital, as is an Asean-led task force that can be built on public-private partnerships (mobilising resources and coordinating efforts among civil society, private sectors and philanthropic organisations) to deliver targeted aid to conflict areas and camps along the Thailand-Myanmar and Malaysia-Myanmar corridors. This approach ensures critical assistance and, again, protects regional stability.

Geopolitical tensions

Malaysia should reaffirm Asean’s stance as a Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality, advocating peaceful negotiations to minimise external interference. This includes championing dialogue-driven diplomacy through forums like the Asean Regional Forum and the East Asia Summit, which can help prevent confrontations in disputed waters.

In leading efforts to finalise the South China Sea Code of Conduct, Malaysia must ensure it is pragmatic and enforceable, featuring clear dispute resolution procedures, resource-sharing guidelines and protocols to de-escalate incidents.

By harnessing its balanced relations with major powers, Malaysia can mediate tensions through confidence-building measures, including joint naval exercises focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. These strategies will reinforce stability, uphold international law and help the region avoid becoming a battleground for great-power rivalry.

Advancing economic integration

Malaysia should spearhead Asean’s integration through trade diversification by promoting engagement with emerging markets such as BRICS+ and regional blocks like AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area) to reduce reliance on traditional partners.

Malaysia could propose an Asean-BRICS+ roundtable to explore new trade corridors and shared infrastructure investments in non-renewable and renewable energy, logistics and digital connectivity. Concurrently, forging new educational partnerships in science, particularly in quantum and nuclear physics, would future-proof regional innovation.

Building on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Malaysia can push for sector-specific free trade agreements that expand global markets for Asean small and medium enterprises.

Another priority is strengthening supply chains through better cross-border infrastructure and robust digital systems. Rolling out a uniform digital platform for trade facilitation (for example, blockchain-based eROO) would reduce cross-border inefficiencies and enhance reliability.

To secure staple commodities, an “Asean Strategic Reserve Alliance” can be proposed to leverage real-time data in managing stocks, sourcing and logistics of staple food-chain commodities and other industrial inputs to boost regional resilience against global shocks.

Finally, a unified Asean digital framework can be initiated to harness AI, IoT and blockchain. For example, harmonising e-commerce regulations and digital taxation can foster fair competition and protect consumers.

Creating an Asean-wide digital sandbox would test cross-border applications in fintech,

e-health and agritech, thereby accelerating research and development and skills transfer. Through these efforts, Asean can solidify its standing as a global leader in the digital economy.

Timor-Leste’s membership

To ensure a smooth transition for Timor-Leste’s membership in Asean, Malaysia can lead capacity-building efforts by helping align Timor-Leste’s policies with existing frameworks while supporting socioeconomic development. This includes fostering technical and policy integration through specialised training programmes and encouraging Malaysian industries to invest in key sectors, such as agriculture and energy.

In addition, Malaysia should advocate

Timor-Leste’s equitable participation in Asean, ensuring it benefits from committees, dialogues and grassroots engagement.

Drawing on its experience, Malaysia can

also mentor Timor-Leste in governance, infrastructure and economic development.

Through South-South cooperation, Malaysian agencies, NGOs and the private sector can address infrastructure and socioeconomic needs. In doing so, Malaysia can showcase Asean’s inclusivity, underlining that the region remains open, forward-looking and committed to supporting emerging economies.

Embracing global leadership

Public engagement is key to broadening awareness of Asean’s day-to-day impact. As Malaysia leads Asean, its citizens can showcase the nation’s strengths – from Islamic finance and halal ecosystems to sustainable palm oil – on a global stage. Engaging in volunteer programmes, academic conferences and bilateral exchanges will empower Malaysians, especially youths, to act as citizen diplomats, strengthening international ties.

Organising national forums, university roadshows and creative collaborations in film, art and music would deepen cultural understanding and foster a vibrant sense of regional identity.

Finally, by championing a shared vision of inclusive growth, Malaysia can present a cohesive front during its chairmanship. Forging inclusive policies that allow all ethnicities and religions to coexist and thrive will build long-term resilience in food security, economic stability and digital competitiveness.

Through unity, Malaysians can help secure the success of the Asean agenda and the nation’s leadership on the global stage. Malaysia’s leadership is an opportunity and a responsibility to showcase its vision for a cohesive, resilient and sustainable Southeast Asia.

As chair, Malaysia’s role extends beyond policymaking; it calls for strategic foresight, bold action and the active engagement of all stakeholders, including its citizens, to present a united front in navigating Asean’s challenges and opportunities while driving the region toward a future-ready and prosperous bloc.

Dr Rais Hussin is the founder of Emir Research, a think-tank focused on strategic policy recommendations based on rigorous research.

