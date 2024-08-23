Strengthening Southeast Asian ties for better future

ON Aug 17, Indonesia celebrated its Independence Day, marking the 79th anniversary of its liberation from Dutch colonial rule in 1945.

Recently, I had the privilege of spending a week exploring this vibrant nation, an experience that highlighted the profound impact of its shared history and culture.

From the vibrant streets of Pontianak to the tranquil mountains of Java and Yogyakarta’s ancient wonders, I discovered deep connections between Indonesia and Malaysia.

The culinary adventure was unforgettable. Imagine savouring Indonesian favourites such as keropok basah and pisang goreng krispy, then indulging in delights such as nasi goreng, rendang, satay and masakan padang.

Each bite was a delicious reminder of our shared heritage. Exploring this heritage not only revealed historical echoes but also a pathway to a more collaborative and prosperous future for both nations.

Our shared heritage traces back to the majestic Majapahit and Srivijaya empires, when the Malay archipelago was a thriving hub of trade and culture.

Even with the 1824 Anglo-Dutch Treaty, which delineated our lands into British and Dutch spheres, the cultural threads linking us remained unbroken.

In Kalimantan Barat, I was struck by the linguistic and cultural similarities between Bahasa Malaysia and Bahasa Indonesia.

With approximately 85% of their vocabulary being remarkably similar, it felt as though I was conversing across time and space. I was also amazed to see that traditional dances and batik patterns in Indonesia mirrored those in Malaysia, vividly illustrating our intertwined cultural heritage.

Moreover, Indonesia’s remarkable ethnic diversity, including Javanese, Balinese, Sumatran and Chinese communities, reflects Malaysia’s rich tapestry.

Today, Indonesia stands as a beacon of progress in Southeast Asia, propelled by a dynamic, youthful population and abundant natural resources. The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail, Asean’s first bullet train, not only shortens travel time but also represents the nation’s rapid advances in infrastructure and economic development.

With trade between Malaysia and Indonesia reaching an impressive US$19.7 billion (RM83.2 billion) in 2023, we are well-positioned to elevate this partnership to new heights.

Imagine the possibilities: By investing in green technology, promoting sustainable tourism and advancing industries such as palm oil, automotive parts and electronics, we can potentially double this figure to US$40 billion by 2030.

Achieving this ambitious goal will require refining our trade agreements and fostering innovation, thereby building a robust economic partnership that benefits both nations and the broader Asean region.

This journey through Indonesia was not only a personal exploration but a powerful reminder of the rich tapestry that binds our nations.

As we move forward, let us seize this moment to strengthen our ties, celebrate our shared heritage and forge a path towards a thriving, united Southeast Asia. The future holds great promise, let us embrace this opportunity together.

The writer is an assistant professor at Heriot-Watt University Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com